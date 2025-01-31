Sharon Stone is 'grateful' following major health scare

Sharon Stone has been a passionate advocate for women's health for years, particularly after suffering through her own health battle following a major stroke in 2001.

The veteran actress stopped by the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on Thursday night, where a slew of famous faces banded together to raise awareness of cardiovascular issues.

Sharon shared on the red carpet that she was "very grateful" to have survived the stroke that struck her down in 2001, which forced her to take a step back from acting in order to recover.

The 66-year-old donned a dazzling red pantsuit with a plunging neckline for the event, accessorizing with a stunning diamond necklace and large hoop earrings.

Her iconic blonde hair was swept back as she explained the importance of investing in women's healthcare.

"We understand that our gynecological health was never addressed until 2002," she began. "We tested hormones on men, and we wonder why these [health issues exist]."

© Getty Images Sharon shared that she was "very grateful" to have survived the 2001 stroke

She continued: "An imbalance of hormones can cause a stroke, so we really have to look at the fact that we need to invest in women's healthcare because we don't want to be one of those countries who end up with a bunch of men who don't have women to be with."

Sharon has been open about living with a disability since the catastrophic stroke, sharing on Good Morning Britain that it took her seven years to return to Hollywood.

"My real first step of recovery was about seven years, and that's a long time to lose your momentum," she explained.

© Getty Images She is a fierce advocate for women's healthcare

"In seven years, you're no longer the flavor of the time; you no longer have box office heat, the same people you were working with are no longer in power anymore."

She continued: "Everything changes, and people don't really care about that person anymore. It's like going back to your old job seven years later; you don't just walk back into your job and think nothing's changed."

"I was sort of hurt that the world moved on without me, but I've kind of gotten over it now."

© Olivia Wong She left Hollywood for seven years following the stroke

The Basic Instinct star shared that her ongoing health battle almost took her life and drastically altered her basic functions.

"A Buddhist monk told me that I had been reincarnated into my same body," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I had a death experience, and then they brought me back."

"I bled into my brain for nine days, so my brain was shoved to the front of my face. It wasn't positioned in my head where it was before. And while that was happening, everything changed. My sense of smell, my sight, my touch."

© FilmMagic The star suffered a nine-day brain bleed

"I couldn't read for a couple of years," she added. "Things were stretched and I was seeing color patterns. A lot of people thought I was going to die."

Thankfully, she survived, turning her pain into progress as she now advocates for women's health. In particular, she wanted to highlight those suffering from an "invisible disability" and validate their pain.

"People can help you when they see you are walking with crutches but when you are having a bit of a problem with brain function, people don't see that," she told THR.