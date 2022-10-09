Sharon Stone brings it back to the nineties with iconic throwback photo The Basic Instinct star has a fabulous sense of style

Sharon Stone has been rocking a short pixie cut for years, and it looks fabulous on her.

The Basic Instinct star has experimented with many different hairstyles in the past though, reminding her fans of another stunning look from the nineties over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared a gorgeous headshot taken from 1992, with her sporting long curly hair, which had been styled in a high ponytail.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone opens up about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

The actress captioned the image: "FBF to 1992." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many branding the mother-of-three "hot", while others remarked on just how little she had aged.

"Always had it, always will," one wrote, while another commented: "You just never age, and glow with grace." A third added: "What a beautiful photo."

At 64, Sharon is busier than ever, and is often complimented on her incredibly youthful appearance.

Sharon Stone looked fabulous with long blond hair in an epic throwback photo

The Ratched star has spoken out about her positive outlook on getting older and admits she feels more confident than ever.

Chatting to Allure magazine, she said: "I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that."

She added: "I started to understand that I was going to go for being more like a European woman who got more beautiful with age and who could understand that women are more beautiful than girls because they know something."

Sharon Stone is a doting mom to three sons

When the mom-of-three isn't working, she loves nothing more than being at home with her three sons, Roan, Laird and Quinn.

The family live in Beverly Hills in a gorgeous home that Sharon has owned since 1993.

The star is a doting mom and opened up about parenthood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

While Sharon has kept her children out of the spotlight during their childhood, now that they are older they are appearing more and more on her social media - and oldest son Roan has even accompanied her at red carpet events.

