Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sharon Stone has legs for days in red hot ensemble — see photo
Subscribe
Sharon Stone has legs for days in red hot ensemble — see photo
Sharon Stone at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert© Getty Images

Sharon Stone has legs for days in red hot ensemble — see photo

The Basic Instincts star still has it

Tess Hill
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sharon Stone, 67, knows how to turn heads. The Basic Instinct actress is a style icon. And this week is no different.

Sharon stunned in a photoshoot for the fashion brand Mugler. Dressed in red from head to toe, with slicked back hair, and a pair of large, gold earrings, she oozed class. The actress even wore red tights and gloves. Mugler captioned the photo: "An exclusive capsule of re-edited iconic Mugler looks featuring the blood red crepe blouse inspired by the Fall-Winter 1986/1987 «Hiver Russe» collection."

Mugler's Re/Edit capsule focuses on tailoring, lingerie-inspired designs and red carpet dresses inspired by ready-to-wear and couture collections between 1985 and 2000.

Sharon Stone for Mugler© Instagram
Sharon is the new face of Mugler

Sharon has long been a fan of the brand. In 1992, Stone walked in Mugler for the Fashion Industry Friends of AIDS Project. This red look is inspired by the '90s collection and fits Sharon's vibe perfectly.

The actress is no stranger to bold fashion moments. In a 2023 Instagram post, Sharon posed in a black tulle skirt and nothing else, covering her chest with her hands. 

"Why do I always get in trouble?" she captioned the photo, which drew love from fans and celebrities alike. 

Sharon Stone for Mugler© Instagram
She's featured in several posts

And just months before, she shared a topless photo from her bathroom mirror, embracing her body and aging with confidence. "Gratefully imperfect on a perfect day," she wrote at the time.

Sharon's boldness extends beyond fashion. The Casino star is a vocal advocate for stroke awareness after suffering a life-threatening brain hemorrhage in 2001. 

"I had a five percent chance of living," she told CBS News, reflecting on her long recovery process. Her experience changed how she views beauty, aging, and purpose.

Sharon Stone during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States, 2003© Getty
Sharon's been a fashion icon for decades

"People still treat me in a way that's not entirely real," she told The Times. "They look at me and they don't quite know how to process it. They think I'm going to be like Catherine Tramell," referencing her iconic femme fatale role in Basic Instinct. "But I’m just this nerdy mom with three boys."

Her three sons – Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and Quinn, 19 – are her greatest pride. She told Vogue that motherhood is her most rewarding role, saying: "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels."

Still, Sharon isn't slowing down. She received the Courage Award at the Women's Cancer Research Fund gala in 2023 and gave an emotional speech that touched on grief, loss, and resilience. 

Photo shared by Sharon stone on Instagram April 20, 2025 celebrating Easter Sunday with her three sons, Roan, Laird and Quinn© Instagram
Sharon and her sons, Roan, Laird and Quinn

"Stand up. Stand up and say what you're worth," she said to applause. "I dare you. That's what courage is."

Sharon Stone is 'grateful' following major health scare

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More