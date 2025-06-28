Sharon Stone has legs for days in red hot ensemble — see photo

Sharon Stone, 67, knows how to turn heads. The Basic Instinct actress is a style icon. And this week is no different.

Sharon stunned in a photoshoot for the fashion brand Mugler. Dressed in red from head to toe, with slicked back hair, and a pair of large, gold earrings, she oozed class. The actress even wore red tights and gloves. Mugler captioned the photo: "An exclusive capsule of re-edited iconic Mugler looks featuring the blood red crepe blouse inspired by the Fall-Winter 1986/1987 «Hiver Russe» collection."

Mugler's Re/Edit capsule focuses on tailoring, lingerie-inspired designs and red carpet dresses inspired by ready-to-wear and couture collections between 1985 and 2000.

© Instagram Sharon is the new face of Mugler

Sharon has long been a fan of the brand. In 1992, Stone walked in Mugler for the Fashion Industry Friends of AIDS Project. This red look is inspired by the '90s collection and fits Sharon's vibe perfectly.

The actress is no stranger to bold fashion moments. In a 2023 Instagram post, Sharon posed in a black tulle skirt and nothing else, covering her chest with her hands.

"Why do I always get in trouble?" she captioned the photo, which drew love from fans and celebrities alike.

© Instagram She's featured in several posts

And just months before, she shared a topless photo from her bathroom mirror, embracing her body and aging with confidence. "Gratefully imperfect on a perfect day," she wrote at the time.

Sharon's boldness extends beyond fashion. The Casino star is a vocal advocate for stroke awareness after suffering a life-threatening brain hemorrhage in 2001.

"I had a five percent chance of living," she told CBS News, reflecting on her long recovery process. Her experience changed how she views beauty, aging, and purpose.

© Getty Sharon's been a fashion icon for decades

"People still treat me in a way that's not entirely real," she told The Times. "They look at me and they don't quite know how to process it. They think I'm going to be like Catherine Tramell," referencing her iconic femme fatale role in Basic Instinct. "But I’m just this nerdy mom with three boys."

Her three sons – Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and Quinn, 19 – are her greatest pride. She told Vogue that motherhood is her most rewarding role, saying: "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels."

Still, Sharon isn't slowing down. She received the Courage Award at the Women's Cancer Research Fund gala in 2023 and gave an emotional speech that touched on grief, loss, and resilience.

© Instagram Sharon and her sons, Roan, Laird and Quinn

"Stand up. Stand up and say what you're worth," she said to applause. "I dare you. That's what courage is."