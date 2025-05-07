Jennifer Hudson has tearful reaction to talk show news: 'It's been a blessing'

Jennifer Hudson struggled to hold back tears during her eponymous talk show on May 7.

The 43-year-old became overwhelmed as she reached for the tissues to wipe away her emotions as she celebrated the 500th episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The show featured a lineup of joyful surprises, heartfelt conversations, and epic moments, including a surprise dance party, sweet treats, and a show-stopping celebratory cake presented by the show's staff.

Jennifer was blown away by the surprises and on several occasions couldn't contain her excitement, screaming "Oh my God" as she was presented with the special cake.

© Chris Haston/WBTV Jennifer clung to tissues as she marked the 500th episode of her talk show

Taking a moment to address the audience, Jennifer let the tears fall as she marked the show's incredible achievement.

"This journey has been a blessing," she said. "To be able to reach 500 beautiful episodes full of celebration, great memories, and love throughout the audience, the staff, the crew, the guests. It's a happy place, it's been a very joyful time, that's what it's been."

She added: "Thank y'all so much for being part of this special episode… obviously I could not live this life without you all. It is a blessing to be able to come here each and every day.

© Chris Haston/WBTV The show celebrated with a special cake

"To each and every one of you, it's a blessing to be here so let's push on for many more to come."

The milestone episode comes weeks after the show picked up its first Webby Award for its most popular segment, the Spirit Tunnel, in the category of "Social Video Short Form — Television & Film."

Jennifer took to social media to celebrate the news, writing: "Ahhhh!!! Our first Webby Award! Congratulations to our entire @jenniferhudsonshow team for winning the Webby for Social Video Short Form for Television & Film!

© Chris Haston/WBTV Jennifer called her talk show a 'blessing'

"I am so proud," she sweetly added. "Y'all continue to amaze me each and every day. Season 4, here we come!!" teasing the show's coming installment.

She was inundated with comments from fans like: "Congrats Bosslady!! This is major!" and: "Congratulations! Y'all worked hard for that!! Continued success to you and your team!!" as well as: "Congrats Mama HUD!! I luv you girl!! You deserve this baby!!"

The popular talk show's spirit tunnel has achieved viral notoriety, ranging from ones dubbed "too hot" like Aaron Pierre's, to some guests like Noah Wyle even calling himself too intimidated to participate.

Season 4

© Chris Haston/WBTV The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 4

Back in February, it was announced that The Jennifer Hudson Show had been renewed for a fourth season by Fox Television Studios, and the American Idol alum couldn't have been more thrilled for her team.

"It is an unbelievable privilege to spend your days being able to engage with inspiring people from all walks of life; to hear their stories and connect on shared experiences; and to hopefully leave audiences a little more joyful than when they arrived," she said in a statement.

"This show is a testament to what happens when you do what you love, and when you do it alongside an unstoppable team who creates magic in new ways every single day. I'm so excited to take this adventure to new heights in season 4!"