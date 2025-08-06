Jennifer Hudson begins countdown to highly anticipated event – and fans don't have long to wait

Jennifer Hudson shared some exciting news on Wednesday, marking the countdown to her highly anticipated return.

The EGOT winner has been missing from TV screens for a while, but fans don't have long to wait until she is back, as it was announced that The Jennifer Hudson Show will return next month.

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The fourth season of Jennifer's eponymous talk show will premiere September 15, just three days after her 44th birthday.

WATCH: Emotional Jennifer Hudson reacts to 500th episode of eponymous talk show

According to a press release, the upcoming season of the show "will continue to embrace and engage its devoted audience, delivering daily inspiration and creating a joyful space where viewers can Feel the Love – a message brought to life in every episode through Jennifer's authentic voice and the show's fan-favorite, high-energy Spirit Tunnel, which recently earned the show its first Webby and Shorty Awards."

It added: "Season four promises even more must-see moments, heartfelt surprises, and the infectious joy that only The Jennifer Hudson Show can deliver."

It was revealed in February that The Jennifer Hudson Show had been renewed for a fourth season by Fox Television Studios, and the American Idol alum couldn't have been more thrilled for her team.

"It is an unbelievable privilege to spend your days being able to engage with inspiring people from all walks of life; to hear their stories and connect on shared experiences; and to hopefully leave audiences a little more joyful than when they arrived," she said in a statement.

© Warner Bros. The Jennifer Hudson Show will return September 15

"This show is a testament to what happens when you do what you love, and when you do it alongside an unstoppable team who creates magic in new ways every single day. I'm so excited to take this adventure to new heights in season 4!"

The show's renewal is not surprising considering it has garnered 10 Daytime Emmy nominations and recently earned two NAACP Image Award Nominations for Outstanding Talk Show Series and Outstanding Talk Show Host, along with GLAAD Media Award nominations for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode in 2025.

© Chris Haston/WBTV The Jennifer Hudson Show was renewed for season 4 in February

It has earned top industry honors, including two NAACP Image Awards: Outstanding Talk Show Series, 2024, and Outstanding Talk Show Host, 2023. At the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, Jennifer was recognized with the Excellence in Media Award, while the show won for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.

Additionally, Jennifer received the 2024 National Association of Broadcasters TV Chairman's Award.

© Getty Images The Jennifer Hudson Show has won several awards

The Jennifer Hudson Show marked its 500th episode on May 7 and featured a lineup of joyful surprises, heartfelt conversations, and epic moments, including a surprise dance party, sweet treats, and a show-stopping celebratory cake presented by the show's staff.

Taking a moment to address the audience, Jennifer let the tears fall as she marked the show's incredible achievement.

© Chris Haston/WBTV The Jennifer Hudson Show marked its 500th episode in May

"This journey has been a blessing," she said. "To be able to reach 500 beautiful episodes full of celebration, great memories, and love throughout the audience, the staff, the crew, the guests. It's a happy place, it's been a very joyful time, that's what it's been."

She added: "Thank y'all so much for being part of this special episode… obviously I could not live this life without you all. It is a blessing to be able to come here each and every day."