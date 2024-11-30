Jennifer Hudson talks teenage son David's personality: 'that's how he was raised'

Jennifer Hudson is riding high following her performance during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in which she showcased some of her songs from her new album, The Gift of Love.

© NBC Jennifer performed tracks from her first holiday album

But as she opened up about the "family-oriented" process that goes into working on her records, the singer revealed her son David's special role in helping her with the festive album — and gave a glimpse of his personality.

"He's always looking for gifts to give others," Jennifer told People of her son. "He's a giver. And that's how he was raised. That's the tradition that's within him."

© Kevork Djansezian Jennifer Hudson and her son David Daniel Otunga Jr.

According to the star, the 15-year-old, who she shares with ex-partner David Otunga, certainly takes after her.

"He is very much like me," she explained. "He loves to see everyone come together and have dinner together, have a good time together and seeing the unity in it all.”

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson steals the show at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Jennifer went on to reveal that he helped her name the album, explaining: "He’s a holiday fanatic just like me. He’s been very present within this whole thing."

"We would sit by the fireplace, watch holiday movies together. He even went 'Mama, this song right here is my favorite song off of the Christmas album.' Giving his two cents. He's encouraging, he helped me learn different notes," she added.

Jennifer is close with her son

Previously, Jennifer has spoken about her son's upbringing, telling Today.com that she hosts 'Camp David' parties for him with seven of his male cousins.

"We have a good time, and we do a lot of fun, adventurous things together, but they know they got to be good boys. They got to be responsible. And as I tell them, 'Make me proud now,'" she said.

"I'm all about family and just togetherness and just creating great memories, especially throughout their childhood," Jennifer said of raising her son alongside his larger family in Chicago.

© Getty Images The singer is currently dating rapper Common

While David may be an only child, his life is full of animals as he and his mom live with two cats, two dogs, and a pond with ducks.

"That’s just who we are and what we do. And I love that impact that it’s had on my child," she said.

© Instagram Photo shared by Jennifer Hudson on Instagram August 10, 2024 of her son David Otunga Jr. in honor of his 15th birthday

"Having pets and being around animals helps shape them, helps shape their character, show them compassion and love and all of those things that help build their character. Especially when you only have one child, it shows them responsibility too."