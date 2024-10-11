Jennifer Hudson opens up about son David's private life and the incredible parties she throws him at $3M home

Jennifer Hudson loves nothing more than being a mom and despite her huge fame, she's managed to raise her only child primarily out of the public glare.

The Jennifer Hudson Show star recently opened up about David's upbringing during an interview with Today.com, and revealed the impressive tradition she has for him, which include special 'Camp David' parties at their $3M family home in Chicago.

"I'm all about family and just togetherness and just creating great memories, especially throughout their childhood," she said.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson's boyfriend Common drops marriage hint

Jennifer explained that the parties usually include David and seven of his male cousins. "We have a good time, and we do a lot of fun, adventurous things together, but they know they got to be good boys. They got to be responsible. And as I tell them, 'Make me proud now!'"

The singer has a beautiful home which was custom-built by the previous owners in 2007. It boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and an impressive amount of land too.

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson often hosts fun 'Camp David' parties for her only child

The mother-son duo live with two cats, two dogs, and a pond with ducks, and growing up with animals has had a positive impact on David.

Jennifer told Today: "That’s just who we are and what we do. And I love that impact that it’s had on my child. "Having pets and being around animals helps shape them, helps shape their character, show them compassion and love and all of those things that help build their character. Especially when you only have one child, it shows them responsibility too."

© Instagram Jennifer lives in Chicago with her son David

David also has control over the photos Jennifer posts of him on social media now that he's older. The singer last shared a photo of the teenager on September 21, showing the pair posing in her dressing room together.

In the caption, she wrote: "Me and my baby, DOJ! They say he stole my whole face. What do u think??"

© Getty Jennifer and David are incredibly close

Fans were quick to agree, with one writing: "This is a special picture. Twinning," while another wrote: "He definitely has your smile." A third added: "OMG! He looks exactly like you. With the beautiful smile and everything."

JHud is incredibly strong and recently told Essence magazine about her daily ritual which has helped her feel more at peace.

© Instagram JHud's son is growing up fast!

"When I wake up in the morning, what's going to make me smile today?" she mentions thinking. "What is it that my person needs today? You know what I mean? Not boss lady, mama, and all the other titles in the world."

"The first check-in is, 'Okay, how am I feeling today?' And then, what would be that one thing if I can't do nothin' else in this busy day, what is the one thing I can do that I can say I did for me?"

© Getty Jennifer balances motherhood with her many jobs, including hosting her own chat show, The Jennifer Hudson Show

"And you know, one of the things is fixing my bed. Can't leave it a mess. The least I should be able to do is make sure I fix my bed before I walk out this door or before this day starts. Why? Because that's something for me."