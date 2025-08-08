Who is Jack Nicholson's grandson who has been arrested on domestic violence

The actor has many members of his family

The actor has a big family which includes six children and five grandchildren.

Jack's oldest son is Caleb Goddard, 55, whom he shares with Susan Anspach. Jack also has a daughter named Honey Hollman, whom he shares with Winnie Hollman. His granddaughter Honey is a mother-of-three to Walter, Daisy and Hank.

The movie star also shares his children Lorraine and Ray with Rebecca Broussard.

Jack's youngest child is Tessa Gourin, 30, whom he shares with Jennine Gourin. Tessa has remained estranged from Jack for most of her life and she even wrote a personal essay titled I'm Jack Nicholson's Daughter, I Wish People Could Call Me a Nepo Baby for Newsweek.

In the piece she revealed: "The truth is, in all of my 28 years of life, we have never had a relationship… It was always clear that he wanted no part in my life. Have you ever been on a date and sensed that the other person just wasn't feeling it? That's pretty much how every interaction I have ever had with Jack Nicholson has gone. Harsh though it may seem, I hold no bitterness toward him for his decision, though it's taken a while for me to understand it."