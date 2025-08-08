Who is Jack Nicholson's grandson who has been arrested on domestic violence

Jack Nicholson's grandson Sean Knight Norfleet, 29, was arrested for allegedly committing felony domestic violence on August 5, 2025, in Los Angeles.
He has an upcoming court date this month and could possibly face multiple years in jail if convicted.
Prior to his current case, his records were completely clean.
Find out more about Sean and what happened below.
He is one of Jack's many granchildren
Who is Sean Knight Norfleet?
Sean is a techno producer, who goes by the DJ name Cutter Mattock and has an Instagram bio which reads: "Horror Composition, Experimental Club, Hardcore, Dark Ambient, Phonk" and he labels himself as the "Patron of the Dark Arts."
He composed for the upcoming shorts called The Opinion Man and Prosthetika. Sean graduated from Emerson College, where he obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Media Production degree in 2020.
Sean recently got into trouble with the law
About the arrest
Sean has been accused of attacking a woman who has yet to be identified. Within the same day, he was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond.
His upcoming court date is on August 26. If he is found guilty, he will serve up to four years in prison. The LAPD shared that his mugshot will not be released.
Sean has minimally shared information about his relationship
Relationship status
Sean's last relationship was with Elizabeth Lawlor, however, he last shared a picture of her on social media in June 2024, therefore it is unclear if the duo is still together.
In July 2023, he shared a pic of himself getting kissed on the cheek by Elizabeth at a backyard party and he captioned it with two heart emojis.
Sean has one brother named Duke
Parents and Siblings
Sean's mother is Jennifer Nicholson, and his father is Mark Norfleet. The pair were married between 1997 and 2003 and got divorced in 2003. Although Sean's real last name is Norfleet, he publicly goes by Sean Knight Nicholson instead.
Sean's brother Duke Nicholson, 26, has the acting bug just like his grandfather. He is an actor who is featured in the upcoming comedy The Trainer and acted in the horror film Alone at Night and the thriller Crisis.
Jack's oldest son is Caleb Goddard, 55, whom he shares with Susan Anspach. Jack also has a daughter named Honey Hollman, whom he shares with Winnie Hollman. His granddaughter Honey is a mother-of-three to Walter, Daisy and Hank.
The movie star also shares his children Lorraine and Ray with Rebecca Broussard.
Jack's youngest child is Tessa Gourin, 30, whom he shares with Jennine Gourin. Tessa has remained estranged from Jack for most of her life and she even wrote a personal essay titled I'm Jack Nicholson's Daughter, I Wish People Could Call Me a Nepo Baby for Newsweek.
In the piece she revealed: "The truth is, in all of my 28 years of life, we have never had a relationship… It was always clear that he wanted no part in my life. Have you ever been on a date and sensed that the other person just wasn't feeling it? That's pretty much how every interaction I have ever had with Jack Nicholson has gone. Harsh though it may seem, I hold no bitterness toward him for his decision, though it's taken a while for me to understand it."
Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories