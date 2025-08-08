Nicole Kidman reacts to daughter Sunday Rose's major career first

Nicole Kidman couldn't have been prouder of her daughter Sunday Rose after the 17-year-old made her debut on the cover of Nylon magazine on Wednesday.

The Oscar winner, who shares Sunday and her youngest daughter Faith with country superstar Keith Urban, took to Instagram to share the love for the budding model.

Proud as punch

© Instagram Nicole celebrated Sunday's career milestone

Nicole reshared Sunday's magazine cover on her Instagram story, adding the caption: "My darling @sundayrose!"

While the proud mother has always been supportive of her daughter's dreams, Nicole and her husband implemented two hard and fast rules during her childhood to keep her out of the spotlight.

Learn more about Nicole and Keith's youngest daughter Faith below...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Faith dance together behind-the-scenes of their new campaign

"There are two big rules," Sunday revealed in her Nylon interview.

"The first was that I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset."

Her mother previously revealed that she did not want Sunday to enter the modeling industry until she felt her daughter was ready.

"She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it. I'm like no, no more," Nicole explained in a Vogue Australia interview. "It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her."

Runway ready

© Elliot James Kennedy for NYLON Sunday made her debut on the cover of Nylon

It appears that Sunday is ready to carve her own path in Hollywood, after making her runway debut at the Miu Miu show for Paris Fashion Week in October 2024.

She followed this up with another catwalk in March for the brand, cementing herself as a fashion muse.

© Launchmetrics.com/spotlight She has previously walked for Miu Miu

The high-schooler shared in a TikTok video for Vogue that Miuccia Prada, the founder of the Miu Miu brand, had personally given her some tips for her runway walk.

"Ms. Prada actually told me to take larger steps when you walk because it's more elegant and you also are able to do it faster, so it looks a lot better," she said, adding, "I definitely do feel a lot more confident this time...I kind of feel like I've been able to express myself more this time."

Balancing act

© Le Fouille/SIPA/Shutterstock Nicole is supportive of her daughter's career

Sunday's parents were so proud to see the blonde beauty make her debut, with Nicole telling E! News that she was "supportive" of her dreams.

"I was just like, 'You got this baby,'" she said. "I'm trying to give her her own space, you know? [Not be] overbearing or dominant in any way."

As for Keith, the Grammy winner explained the importance of Sunday balancing her schoolwork with modeling in a People interview.

© VALERIE MACON Keith shares Sunday and Faith with Nicole

"Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity," he said. "It's all a challenge. I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period."

"It's about trying to keep a balance," Keith continued. "It's all a process, but I think balance is key. Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key."