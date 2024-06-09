Sofia Vergara steps out with dashing son Manolo as she supports his moment in the spotlight — photos

Sofia Vergara is used to having her son supporting her through her exciting ventures and milestones, but she's happy to let him have his moment to shine too!

The Modern Family alum, 51, was just shy of 20 years old when she welcomed her son Manolo González Vergara, now 32, with her ex-husband Joe González, who was her high school sweetheart.

And while Manolo hasn't followed in his mother's acting footsteps, and leads a largely private life, he was the man of the hour at their latest outing together.

Over the weekend, Sofia and Manolo stepped out in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of TOMA, the mother-son duo's brand new empanada brand, an ode to their love of food and Colombian heritage.

For the special event, the Griselda actress looked stunning in a black lace bustier and a mesh skirt, while her son looked dapper in a crisp navy blue suit.

The launch party was held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and photos from the night see the two excitedly celebrating their latest venture, partying it up, and enjoying some of their new delicious empanadas.

Sofia looked as stunning as her son looked handsome

Sofia also shared photos from the night on her Instagram, joking in one of her posts: "Made by Manolo, eaten by me," which has become the brand's tagline.

She added: "@eattoma is our love letter to Latin food and we are so excited to get to share it with [you] all. Thank [you] to everyone that came last night!!!"

The two were joined by Sofia's niece Claudia

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to congratulate them on the launch, with one writing: "Yum I need to try!" as others followed suit with: "So excited for and proud of you guys," and: "Congratulations to your son!" plus someone who attended the event also wrote: "Loved every bite of the empanada… congratulations."

TOMA empanadas will be available soon

While Sofia is certainly proud that Manolo is busy with this latest project, she did also recently hint that she's looking forward to him maybe working on something else: making her a grandmother!

"I think I'll be a fun grandmother," or rather, "abuela," she recently told People, adding: "I already kind of like what he does with me. Manolo has a dog, and on the weekends he just drops the dog at my house. I used to drop him at my mom's house during the weekend so that I could at least go out every once in a while."

She also opened up about what it was like to become a mother so young, and what her relationship with Manolo is like because of it. "It is great that I had him young, because now I'm going to be 52, and he's 32," she said, adding: "I wish I was older sometimes, because I would've been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened… So I just kept going and [I] try not to look back at it, because it is what it is. But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son."