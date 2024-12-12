Hoda Kotb shares surprising wedding plans after ending mystery romance

​​​​Hoda Kotb has revealed that she is open to a "small wedding" if she were to ever walk down the aisle again.

The Today Show host was married for three years to Burzis Kanga and engaged for three years to Joel Schiffman, but they never tied the knot.

But during a conversation on micro-weddings with Jenna Bush Hager on the morning show, Hoda admitted she is still open to getting married again, sharing that "when that day comes" she would probably want "a small [wedding], yeah".

© Patrick McMullan Hoda was engaged to Joel Schiffman

The comment comes months after Hoda revealed she had ended a blossoming romance after being set up on a blind date by her co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

“This person, who’s a lovely human being, has a lot of things that are being worked out. … I think what I’m looking for [is] more kind of just simplicity," Hoda explained on The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

© NBC Hoda was set up on a date by Jenna

Hoda was previously married to Burzis, a former University of New Orleans tennis coach, in 2005 after a whirlwind romance.

He moved to New York to live with Hoda, whose career was going from strength to strength, but ultimately they realized they were too different.

Burzis Kanga

"I was not used to the big city I guess. New York can be overwhelming. I've lived in New Orleans for 30 years now. This is my home," he later told Radar Online after their divorce in 2008.

Hoda then met and became engaged to Joel, and together they welcomed two daughters via adoption. But in 2023 they split, and Hoda shared the emotional news live on TV with her millions of fans.

Today's Hoda Kotb announces split from Joel Schiffman live on the NBC show

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she told her co-host Jenna.

"We decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," she said.

However, Hoda and Joel remain close and happily co-parent daughters Haley, seven, and Hope, four. The exes even spend time with each other often, especially on family holidays, and maintain a warm relationship.