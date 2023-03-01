Nicola Peltz took to Instagram on Wednesday with an assertive message in her latest video – and looked fabulous to boot.

The actress re-posted a TikTok video of herself which showed her wearing an off-the-shoulder white sweater with her long brunette hair slightly lighter and teased into gorgeous waves.

The Welcome to Chippendales star danced in front of her bed as she mouthed the lyrics to Lola Young's song Don't Hate Me, specifically the line: "You say that I'm really [expletive] boring, well that's rich coming from you".

Towards the end of the video, Nicola's husband Brooklyn Beckham made a surprise appearance, grinning and nodding as he wore a cowboy hat.

The short clip got the star's fans talking, with one commenting on her luscious locks: "The hair has arrived, full bloom".

Others responded to what they saw as the message of the video, with one writing: "You must know that we will support you forever," and another musing: "Is this for your mother-in-law?"

Nicola and Brooklyn always support each other

Nicola didn't address whether she simply liked the song or was trying to send a message, but she's been at the centre of rumoured drama more than once since tying the knot with Brooklyn last April.

Her father, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, is currently suing the couple's wedding planners.

Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design – who took over from Preston Bailey – were hired six weeks before the wedding, with Nelson paying them a $159,000 deposit.

The couple married in Florida in April 2022

However, he fired them after two weeks and has now sued them for refusing to repay him the money.

They have filed a countersuit, in which court documents reveal his wife Claudia Peltz persuaded Nelson, who they described as a "billionaire bully", not to cancel the wedding over fears about the ramifications it could have on her daughter's career.

After Victoria didn't design Nicola's wedding dress, rumours swirled that the pair had fallen out, which Nicola and Brooklyn denied.

