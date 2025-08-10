Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham just wore her signature Posh mini dress at 51
Victoria Beckham attends the Global Gift Gala at Four Seasons Hotel on November 17, 2014 in London, England. © WireImage

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl proved once again that she is the queen of the LBD

Abby Allen
TV writer
3 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham has once again proven that she is the queen of one particular style of dress.

At 51, the fashion icon slipped into her signature little black dress (LBD) – a style synonymous with her "Posh Spice" persona from the '90s – in holiday snaps her husband, David Beckham, shared on Instagram.

In the post, David shared several photos of the family dining at a truffle restaurant in Lorgues, France.

"Perfection at Chez Bruno, family-run Truffle restaurant WOW @restaurant_chezbruno @victoriabeckham YUM," the former footballer wrote. 

View post on Instagram
 

The dress, which features a silk racer-style neckline, perfectly showcases Victoria's enduring sense of fashion – one she's been celebrated for ever since her Posh Spice days.

The post comes after the family shared pictures from their holiday, including snippets of their travels aboard a yacht.

Timeless appeal

It's not just Victoria who’s been donning the signature LBD look on the family holiday. Jackie Apostel, the girlfriend of Victoria's youngest son Cruz, also shared pictures recreating an iconic black lace dress from Victoria's own collection.

a couple with their heads out of shot hold hands in front of the sea © Instagram
Jackie Apostel wore a dress designed by Victoria Beckham

Signature LBD

Victoria first became famous for rocking the little black dress as "Posh Spice" in the hit 90s band. 

Her sleek, elegant style became iconic alongside the distinctive looks of the other Spice Girls – including Geri Horner, who was known for her union jack dress.

The Spice Girls all had their own iconic looks© Redferns
The Spice Girls all had their own iconic looks

Victoria's love for the LBD became a signature part of her image, often paired with minimalist makeup and accessories, and remains her go-to style to this day. 

Even back in the '90s, she stood out by making the classic black dress feel effortlessly chic and cool, setting the tone for her future career in fashion. 

Spice Girls Victoria Beckham dancing at the 2012 Olympics© Getty
Victoria sported her iconic LBD with the Spice Girls at the 2012 Olympics

From Spice Girl to fashion icon

While Victoria initially made her name as one of the five members of the global girl band, she has since built a hugely successful career around her eye for fashion.

In 2008, she first launched her eponymous fashion brand, debuting her first collection of dresses at New York Fashion Week. The brand now offers ready-to-wear, footwear, eyewear and leather goods.

Victoria Beckham wears a black blazer and black silky dress with long sheer mesh skirt. She is standing in her Dover Street store while guests mingle around her.© @victoriabeckham
Victoria always knows how to rock a LBD look

According to recent figures, Victoria Beckham's net worth stands at an impressive £70 million, thanks to her fashion label.

Her designs have since been worn by some of the most famous celebrities in the world, including Beyoncé, Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Eva Longoria, Selena Gomez, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lopez, Karlie Kloss, January Jones, Kate Beckinsale, Michelle Williams, Cheryl Cole and her own daughter, Harper Beckham.

Harper Beckham and her mother Victoria Beckham© @victoriabeckham
Harper and Victoria rock the LBDs

