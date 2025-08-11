Jennifer Lopez stuns fans as she's hijacked by unexpected visitor onstage - see the shocking moment

Jennifer Lopez has handled countless high-pressure moments, but even she did not plan for this one. Midway through her set at Central Stadium in Almaty on Sunday night, a grasshopper decided to join the show.

The unexpected visitor landed on Jennifer’s neck and inched along the strap of her plunging halter top while tens of thousands looked on. Watch the shocking moment…

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez hijacked by surprise visitor onstage

The 56-year-old powerhouse did exactly what you would expect from a seasoned headliner. She smiled, kept singing and turned a nerve jangling moment into an irresistible piece of live show magic.

© MEGA/ Mike Djordj / MEGA A grasshopper on Jennifer Lopez's neck while performing in Almaty, Kazakhstan

An unscripted moment

Jennifer shared the clip on Instagram, where fans could see the little green scene stealer hitch a ride as she powered through the number.

There is a split second where she flashes a slightly nervous grin, then she locks back in, hits her notes and continues her choreography. When the song ended, she gave the tiniest flick to send the intruder on its way and let the crowd in on the joke. "It was tickling me!" she laughed, as the stadium erupted in applause.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Jennifer is currently on tour

Her caption had the same playful energy that has fueled this tour. "Plot twist: @JLo just started rehearsals for Kiss of the Cricket Woman… on stage… in real time."

The tongue in cheek nod to her upcoming musical role had fans howling in the comments and proved yet again why Jennifer is one of pop’s most watchable performers. Even nature cannot throw her off her rhythm.

A blockbuster year of performances

The grasshopper cameo arrived as Jennifer’s 21 date Up All Night: Live in 2025 Tour neared its grand finale.

The last show is set for Sardinia at the legendary Hotel Cala di Volpe, a glamorous coda to a summer that has bounced from stadiums to seaside stages. From there, the two time Grammy nominee will pivot to Las Vegas, where she launches a 12 date Up All Night Live residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 30.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez wowed the crowd at Madrid's Movistar Arena

The Vegas run marks a return to a format that suits her perfectly. Big hits. Big gowns. Big storytelling. Jennifer has always balanced cinematic spectacle with intimacy, and a Colosseum stage lets her do both.

Reset and resurgence

Last year brought a pause and a reset. Jennifer canceled the planned 30 date This Is Me... Live: The Greatest Hits tour and told fans she was taking time to be with her children, family and close friends amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Big screen momentum

The stage is only part of Jennifer’s 2025 story. On the film side, she recently produced and starred in the romantic comedy Office Romance for Netflix opposite Brett Goldstein.

The project added another rom com to a filmography that includes global crowd pleasers and proved her knack for timing and chemistry.

There is more on the way. Deadline reported that Jennifer has signed on to star in Robert Zemeckis’s big screen adaptation of Liv Constantine’s best selling thriller The Last Mrs. Parrish, also for Netflix.

She will play a con artist who sets her sights on a wealthy couple, a juicy role that lets her flex both charm and steel.

And then there is her most daring swing of the year. Jennifer takes on three personas in Bill Condon’s musical drama Kiss of the Spider Woman, due in US theaters on October 10. She plays Leni Lamaison, Marta and the enigmatic Spider Woman, slipping between realities in a story that explores desire, memory and the power of imagination.

© Instagram Jennifer with her twins Max and Emme

The next chapter

Jennifer’s family life remains central to her decisions and schedule. She is mom to 17 year old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The teens are nearly grown, which has given Jennifer room to plan her calendar with new flexibility while still prioritizing time together.