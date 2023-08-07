Jennifer Lopez keeps wearing these floral corset dresses and I know where to shop them

Jennifer Lopez has pretty iconic style, and I’ve been following what she’s been wearing – and where to shop her faves – from her affordable sunglasses to her collection of Coach bags.

I’m guessing I’m not the only one noticing (and loving!) JLo’s recent wardrobe of pretty corseted floral dresses, so I did us all a favor and tracked down where to shop her latest looks.

The Hustlers star seems to be fully embracing countryside-inspired cottagecore by wearing dreamy floral dresses with fitted bodices and midi-length A-line skirts.

Singer-actor-dancer Jen has always switched up her wardrobe, from leggings and track suits to sexy barely there dresses (Helllooooo Versace!) and sweet, demure looks.

© Instagram / @delola Jennifer wore a House of CB dress as she sipped Delola spritz on Instagram

Her corset dresses definitely fall under the last category and I’ve spotted her wearing three summer looks. The latest is House of CB’s Saira dress, a gorgeous stretch cotton dress featuring a lace-up back, which she wore on Instagram with Havaiana flip flops. (You can just happen to shop JLo's flip flops at Amazon on sale from $15 / £17.50 right now.)

© Pierre Suu Jennifer – seen with husband Ben and stepdaughter Violet Affleck – has worn this Reformation dress two summers in a row

Also in her sundress wardrobe are Reformation’s Tagliatelle Linen Dress ($278) in both ‘Mildred’ and the now sold out gingham ‘Blush Check’, which she wore soon after her wedding.

AS WORN BY JLO: HOUSE OF CB 'Saira' dress

$225 / £191 AT NORDSTROM

The Tagliatelle is available in seven colors and prints, and has chic details like a smocked back and lace trim.

As worn by JLO: REFORMATION Tagliatelle Dress in ‘Mildred’

$278 / £ 298 AT REFORMATION

Experts at Reformation, also loved by stars like Sofia Vergara, Millie Bobby Brown and Taylor Swift, recommend wearing the look with ballet flats, but Jennifer has worn them with both flat sandals and her signature high heels.

Jennifer Lopez's corset dress inspiration

Jennifer wore this sweet Reformation corset dress soon after her wedding with Ben Affleck

So what’s inspiring Jen’s romantic wardrobe? Maybe her loved-up status since marrying husband Ben Affleck in 2002 - a happily ever after after calling off their wedding in the early 2000s and reuniting decades later.

Or, since we’re definitely getting an Italian countryside vibe, maybe she’s inspired by a 1960s-era Italian film stars (she was once called “the Sophia Loren of our generation”) or, hear me out, maybe it’s the natural style complement to her Delola spritz cocktail line.

WATCH: JLo rocks a floral corset dress as she celebrates summer at home

JLo revealed she came up with the low-calorie, low alcohol drink after being inspired by her visits to southern Italy’s idyllic Amalfi Coast.

“I was this Bronx girl who kind of found herself in the middle of her life on a boat in the middle of the Amalfi Coast, sipping spritzes,” she told Forbes. “How did this happen to my life? This is amazing! And I need to do this more. And I need to be this person more. I need to enjoy my life”

She went on to explain: “Lola is a nickname that I was given. And that’s who I say is the girl who dances on tables. I knew her back in the day. That’s who I always was, and I’ve always been. And we thought to name it ‘from Lola’ which in Spanish is Delola. And so, that for me was a whole lifestyle that came behind that. That’s who I was when I was on the Amalfi Coast.”

There’s nothing better than wearing an Instagram worthy dress during a sundrenched European vacay (or, let’s face it, even just stepping out on a sunny day close to home.) So I’m not surprised JLo has a whole wardrobe of these gorgeous dresses in her closet.