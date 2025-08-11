Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas's net worths compared following reunion

The Jonas Brothers were joined by a surprising guest as they kicked off their 20th anniversary tour at MetLife Stadium in their home state of New Jersey on Sunday.

Demi Lovato reunited with her former Camp Rock co-stars to perform several songs from their hit 2008 Disney movie. Kevin, 37, Joe, 35, and Nick, 32, who are currently completing their JONAS20 shows, took a trip down memory lane as they performed the song "Gotta Find You" before they introduced Demi to the stage.

Joe and Demi played onscreen love interests Shane Gray and Mitchie Torre and performed the film's hits, "This Is Me" and "Wouldn't Change a Thing", together. Their romance soon translated off the screen and the pair enjoyed a brief relationship in 2010.

The former couple confirmed they were dating in a March 2010 interview with Access Hollywood. However, they broke up less than 48 hours after Teen Vogue published their joint magazine cover in June 2010. During a follow-up interview, Joe admitted: "When I met Demi, I knew right away that our friendship was really strong. I don’t want to lose that ever."

Demi opened up about the break up in 2013 while appearing on ABC's Nightline News. "We were in a relationship and we broke up, and at one point, I was really mad at him," she shared.

"Now, I can, fortunately, say, that him and his brother Nick, have always been there for me, and are literally family, and like brothers. We have a great friendship. And we may not be as close as we used to be, but that's okay."

During the show, Joe told the crowd they hadn't performed the tracks for "almost 10 years", with Demi adding it "might have been longer".

While fans go wild over the Camp Rock reunion, HELLO! takes a closer look at the pair’s net worth today.

Demi Lovato's net worth

Demi has been building her empire since she was just seven years old, beginning her career in 2002 with the role of Angela on the PBS series Barney & Friends. The actress starred in Disney’s Camp Rock franchise alongside the Jonas Brothers in 2008, and, that same year, released her debut studio album, Don’t Forget, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

The star's net worth is estimated to be around a staggering $40 million. Demi reportedly makes over $100,000 per show for a single performance. According to Billboard, the singer earned an eye-watering $20 million for the opening run of her Tell Me You Love World Tour in 2018.

Joe Jonas's net worth

If you thought Demi’s net worth was impressive, wait until you see her ex-boyfriend’s earnings. Joe is worth an estimated $50 million since becoming an international pop star. The Jonas Brothers have released six studio albums and Joe even gained fortune through his own solo material.