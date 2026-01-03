Meet Joe Jonas' rumored girlfriend, model Tatiana Gabriela

Joe Jonas sparked romance rumors yesterday with a simple Instagram comment, signaling a potential new chapter in his high-profile dating life. The 36-year-old singer responded to a social media post from his reported girlfriend, model Tatiana Gabriela, on Friday, January 2.

After Tatiana posted a series of photos in a slinky gold dress to celebrate New Year's Eve, the dad-of-two commented a drooling emoji. The comment received 2,840 likes. While neither Joe or Tatiana have confirmed any connection between each other, Joe has historically used "social media breadcrumbing" — subtle likes and comments —a s a soft launch for relationships before making them public, a pattern fans noted during his early days with Sophie Turner and more recently with Stormi Bree.

The potential relationship comes two years after he filed for divorce from Sophie. The two were together seven years, married for four, and share two children together. Since the divorce – which launched a messy custody battle over their daughters – Joe hasn't publicly dated, though he was briefly linked to Stormi in early 2024.

The comment Joe left on Tatiana's Instagram

In October, he opened up to Esquire about the difficulties of dating while being a world famous musician constantly touring. "Five shows in a row doesn't make it easy to meet someone for coffee," he said, adding: "I guess Instagram and TikTok are apps, and I've met people that way."

This rumored relationship with Tatiana is the Jonas Brothers singer's first serious romantic link. So, who is Tatiana Gabriela and when was she first linked with Joe Jonas? Here's everything HELLO! knows.

© Instagram Tatiana is from Puerto Rico The 28-year-old grew up in Puerto Rico, later moving to New York City for work. According to her model portfolio: "She enjoys sharing her island inspired outfits and beautiful-scenery that surrounds her everyday life on the island." She often shares photos of herself in tropical locales to social media like the one where she lived as a kid. Her Caribbean roots and New York base mirror Joe's own bicoastal lifestyle.

© Instagram She is a model Tatiana started modeling in her mid-to-late twenties after attending film school. She signed with Killer Management, an agency that represents models and digital creators. The model has worked with brands like Diane Von Furstenburg, For Love and Lemons, and Dolce Vita. Tatiana also has quite a following on Instagram, boasting 50.3k followers.

© Instagram She was first linked to Joe Jonas in September Per the pop culture Instagram account, Deuxmoi, Joe and Tatiana were first seen together in September during a low-key coffee date in Los Angeles. A month later, internet sleuths put together that both Joe and Tatiana shared photos from the same location – a white walled room with tall windows and drawings taped to the wall.

© Instagram Tatiana was in a Bad Bunny music video In January 2025, Tatiana joined her fellow Puerto Rican, Bad Bunny, in his music video for BAILE INoLVIDABLE. The song is the third track on his album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOTos, which is nominated for Best Album at the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards. Tatiana was featured in several scenes dancing beside Bad Bunny. She celebrated her career milestone on Instagram, writing in Spanish: "Very grateful to have been part of this project THANK YOU!!!" adding three Puerto Rican flags.