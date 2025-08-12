Ireland Baldwin is barely recognizable in family outing following 'scary' tattoo reveal

Just days after she caused a stir with her latest tattoo reveal, Ireland Baldwin raised eyebrows again on a family outing with her two-year-old daughter, Holland, and her partner, André Allen Anjos.

She looked so different as she walked along the row of stalls at a farmer's market in Los Angeles with André and Holland by her side.

Getting inked

Ireland donned a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans for the casual outing and wore her brunette locks in a simple bun as she held Holland in her arms.

The former model's extensive collection of tattoos was almost completely covered up, apart from two on her hands that peeked out from under her sleeves.

André looked laid back in a gray T-shirt and black jeans jeans, complete with a yellow trucker cap and clear-rimmed glasses.

This modest look comes just four days after she revealed that her famous David Bowie body art, which was inked on her left arm, was covered up with a portrait of Ghostface from the Scream franchise.

Ireland, who has over 24 tattoos, showcased the new ink on Instagram, writing in the caption: "No one gets in the Halloween spirit quite like meeeeeeeeee [knife emojis] big ole tattoo cover up by @eddievtattoos."

Fans took to the comment section to lament the loss of her David Bowie tattoo, with one calling the new art "scary" while another said it was "disrespectful".

The mother of one immediately shut down this dissent, commenting: "For everyone (weirdly) panicking about my David Bowie tattoo being covered up, I'm getting him somewhere else. The person who did that one is a terrible person. So I don't want that on my body!"

She also has tattoos of fangs, a skeleton, an arrow, and writing on her arms, amongst other designs.

Fractured family

Ireland is a doting mother to little Holland, and threw her a sweet birthday party in May at Triskelee Farm in Oregon, near where she has settled with her family.

Her mother, Kim Basinger, attended the birthday bash in an oversized straw hat, a green jacket, and black trousers, going incognito for the event.

Ireland's mother was married to Alec Baldwin for nine years until they split in 2002.

The pair had a nasty divorce, which affected Alec's relationship with his daughter.

"I must say that because my relationship with my daughter Ireland was so negatively impacted by my divorce from her mother, and having a very protracted custody battle, that the media really were having a party about everything," he shared on his TLC reality show The Baldwins.

"It went on for seven years, of which the financials were probably a year and a half, and everything else was custody. That's insanity and really tough," he added. "One of my most regrettable things about the whole thing was how it affected Ireland."

Thankfully, the father-daughter duo have since reconciled, and Ireland is now a doting sister to Alec's seven children with his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

"Because my relationship with Ireland was so negatively impacted by my experience there, getting divorced from her mother, that when it comes to these other kids, I bring all that baggage into this situation, sadly," the actor admitted on the show.

"This is why I think I'm so focused on parenting to this level, if you will, being around a lot and taking them to school most days instead of working."