Kim Basinger at 70: her two divorces, being sued by Hollywood and her agoraphobia battle

In 1999, Kim appeared in the HBO documentary Panic, where she discussed her panic disorder, and how she developed agoraphobia and was unable to leave her house for six months after having a panic attack while in a store. Speaking about how it began when she was at school, she explained a situation where a teacher asked her to speak in class, explaining: "I stood up and I was shaking, and my mouth wouldn't move, and everybody stared at me, and I thought I was going to faint. I ran out of the classroom. It was horrible."

Speaking about her experiences with panic disorder, she continued: "I remember how lonely I felt, and how in need of help I was. And for a length of time, I couldn't find it."

She was helped by a clinical psychologist, Dr Ronald Doctor, but it had a profound effect on her life. She said: "Dr. Doctor - he gave me a new start in this life. I even had to learn how to drive again. It was quite a process, I'll tell you that… It will never be an easy task for me to get up in front of the public. I think I'm getting better, but it's an inch-by-inch process."