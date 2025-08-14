Bindi Irwin shares painful health update after being rushed to hospital

Bindi Irwin is not just a wildlife warrior – she is also a fierce advocate for women battling with endometriosis and other unseen health issues, too.

The 27-year-old, who has suffered from endometriosis for over a decade, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a promising health update just months after she underwent urgent surgery.

A new beginning

Bindi shared a glowing photo of herself basking in the sunlight, as she sported a black long-sleeved shirt, a matching black headband, a makeup-free face, and serene smile.

"13 years of fighting for answers. 51 endometriosis lesions, a chocolate cyst, and my appendix were all removed across two surgeries with @seckinmd," she began in the caption.

"My hernia from giving birth that was unzipping – was taken care of. I can FINALLY say that I'm feeling better. Genuinely healing. I can function in everyday life without wanting to throw up or pass out from the pain. Slowly, slowly gaining my strength back."

Endometriosis is the medical term for when uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing lesions and unimaginable pain. It reportedly affects 10% of reproductive-age women and girls worldwide according to the WHO, and takes an average of seven years to diagnose.

"I cannot express the gravity of my emotions as I am beginning to recognize myself again," she continued. "I felt utterly ashamed as a teenager and young adult being told that my pain was just part of being a woman. I felt lesser. I felt hurt. I felt weak."

She added: "That is not ok. Young girls and women shouldn't feel alone with pain in the driver's seat of their lives. We need to take away the stigma of talking about women's health. It's time to have open discussions and make change on a global scale."

Fans of the mother of one rushed to the comment section to praise her powerful message, with bestselling author Rebecca Ross writing, "Sending you love and healing. Thank you for advocating for those of us with Endometriosis."

The official Australia Zoo account added: "Thank you Bindi for your strength and kindness in sharing your personal journey and thus allowing a light to shine on women's health! We LOVE that you are healing, and your bravery is encouraging others to speak out and seek answers."

A fan exclaimed, "I could not think of a better ambassador and role model for women going through this disease than you. So proud of you and excited for your new beginning…you have bloomed," while a fourth commented, "If anyone could make the global change it would be you Bindi."

Bindi's health battle

Bindi's emotional message comes just months after she was forced to skip the annual Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas in favor of an urgent surgery on her appendix.

She shared a snap from her hospital bed post-surgery, explaining that she flew to New York following weeks of pain.

"Surgery was a success. My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago). I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago. Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery," Bindi wrote.

Robert Irwin praised his sister at the Gala, sharing with People that Bindi had "become an incredible advocate for women's health, particularly, and I think it's really important to prioritize getting help."

The brunette beauty shares her four-year-old daughter, Grace, with her husband, Chandler Powell.