Hugh Grant reveals he almost poisoned his kids twice after cooking disaster

Hugh Grant is a man of many talents; the celebrated star has been nominated for a slew of awards for his latest turn in the horror film Heretic and will reprise his role as the scoundrel Daniel Cleaver in the upcoming Bridget Jones sequel alongside Renée Zellweger.

One thing that Hugh cannot do? Cook.

The veteran actor spoke to his Bridget Jones co-star in a new interview with British Vogue, where he shared a rare glimpse into his family life and revealed why he won't cook for his kids again.

WATCH: Hugh Grant's Family Life

"I've poisoned my family twice, given them worms," he shared. "Undercooked chicken. Twice. It was dark, you see."

"It was on the barbecue, and I stuck my Heston Blumenthal prod into it," Hugh continued. "I couldn't quite read it. So I served it out – worms all round. And the children now beg me not to cook."

The 64-year-old shares three children with his wife, Anna Eberstein.

© Gerald Matzka Hugh shares three children with Anna Eberstein

The pair met at a local London wine bar over a decade ago and married in 2018 in a private ceremony at the registry office.

He had already welcomed two children with his ex-partner, Tinglan Hong: Tabitha Xiao Xi, 13, and Felix Chang Hong, 12, and had welcomed a son, John Mungo, with Anna just two months before Felix was born.

The notoriously tight-lipped Hugh finally revealed the names of his two youngest children in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2024 and explained the reason behind their monikers in his classic dry-witted style.

© NBC He revealed that he gave is children worms after a cooking disaster

"I was in a bit of a panic with my wife on the day we named [our daughter]," he recalled on the show.

"We thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name is Danger. So her name is Lulu Danger Grant. Austin Powers, you know?" Lulu is now nine years old.

As for his youngest, her unusual name has a sweet connection to her older brother.

© ANGELA WEISS Hugh and Anna keep their children out of the spotlight

"We asked her elder brother when she was on the way, 'There's a new baby coming along, what shall we call her?'" Hugh explained. "And he said 'Kevin' because that was his favourite Minion."

He continued: "And we did think about calling her Kevin, but then we said, 'You'd better think of something else', and he said 'Blue' because that was his favourite colour." The couple welcomed Blue in January 2018, a few months before their wedding.

The father of five may seem blasé about his family life, but in fact, he misses them deeply when he has to film on location.

© Getty Images The couple's youngest daughter was named after their son's favorite color

When asked about his life as a father on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he revealed that he likes to hide in the bathroom for some peace and quiet.

"I mean, there's a lot to dread because I'm old, and it's noisy, and it's unbearable. And I do a lot of hiding in the loo," he said.

However, it's not all bad for the Heretic star. "The bit where they jump in your arms. The six-year-old, you know, she calls it her 'chimpanzee hug.' I quite like that," he said, getting emotional on the show. "I've made myself cry."