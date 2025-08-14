Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Donny Osmond closes chapter with look inside $2million estate's custom orchard
Subscribe
Donny Osmond closes chapter with look inside $2million estate's custom orchard

Donny Osmond closes chapter with look inside $2million estate's custom orchard

The "Any Dream Will Do" singer has completely transformed his backyard from an empty space into a thriving garden that is filled with a plethora of plants

Image© Getty Images
Nova M Bajamonti
Nova M BajamontiNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Donny Osmond has finalized his $2million worth garden transformation, with his wife Debbie Osmond.

The actor went from having an empty backyard to a flourishing custom orchard thanks to sticking to the vision he had for his outside space which overlooks beautiful mountains.

He posted a video showcasing the before and after to his social media and fans were intrigued.

The lovely transformation features an elegant circular fountain at the middle of the space which is surrounded by metal vine arches, and gray tiles which are elegantly separated by black pebbles. Check it out below.

Recommended videoYou may also likeDonny Osmond shows off his $2million orchard garden

The orchard offers a plethora of decorative plants and fresh vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers that are beautifully displayed in square vases.

The gorgeous unveiling was a long time coming and the actor got candid about the process in his captions. 

He shared: "This summer has been one of the most rewarding seasons of my life. I've spent countless hours — and a whole lot of love — building my very own organic garden."

donny osmond© Getty Images
Donny showed his fans his new garden

Donny showed gratitude for the team effort that it took to complete the big project. The performer added: "It wasn't a solo effort. I was blessed with the help of so many wonderful people who shared their time, skills, and encouragement to bring this dream to life."

Donny and Debbie Osmond © WireImage
He spent the summer working on it along with his wife

As for what he looks forward to, it's quite literally seeing the fruit of his labor. Donny added: "Debbie and I can hardly wait to enjoy the fresh, healthy food that will come from our little piece of paradise. There's something incredibly satisfying about knowing exactly where your food comes from — and knowing it was grown with care."

His fans cheered on his impressive orchard online. One person wrote: "This is truly paradise. Peace with delicious, fresh food." A second person added: "This Is The Dream! Congratulations to you and Debbie for this beautiful Summer Project come True!"

Donny's expansive garden© Instagram
His passion project has finally come to life

A third fan commented: "Beautiful! Now you and your family can enjoy the real fruits of your labor. I love it! I bet the first vegetables will be the best you've ever tasted. Now, HGTV will be calling."

CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE - Donny Osmond, Jeff Garlin and Amber Riley Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune takes a star-studded spin on Americas GameÂ®. Season two continues with an all-new episode SUNDAY, OCT. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC DONNY OSMOND© Getty Images
The orchard includes a plethora of flowers

He loved the passion project however he's ready for a new era which includes him performing. Donny expressed: "It's been a fun and fulfilling summer project. But as the seasons change, it's time to trade my garden gloves for a microphone and head back to work in Las Vegas. Here's to a season of growth — in every sense of the word."

Donny's orchard not only serves as a backyard, but rather a relaxing atmosphere where the actor can decompress and enjoy nature right outside his door. He has created an oasis that is literally only a few steps away from his home sweet home.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More