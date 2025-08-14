Donny Osmond closes chapter with look inside $2million estate's custom orchard

Donny Osmond has finalized his $2million worth garden transformation, with his wife Debbie Osmond.

The actor went from having an empty backyard to a flourishing custom orchard thanks to sticking to the vision he had for his outside space which overlooks beautiful mountains.

He posted a video showcasing the before and after to his social media and fans were intrigued.

The lovely transformation features an elegant circular fountain at the middle of the space which is surrounded by metal vine arches, and gray tiles which are elegantly separated by black pebbles. Check it out below.

The orchard offers a plethora of decorative plants and fresh vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers that are beautifully displayed in square vases.

The gorgeous unveiling was a long time coming and the actor got candid about the process in his captions.

He shared: "This summer has been one of the most rewarding seasons of my life. I've spent countless hours — and a whole lot of love — building my very own organic garden."

Donny showed gratitude for the team effort that it took to complete the big project. The performer added: "It wasn't a solo effort. I was blessed with the help of so many wonderful people who shared their time, skills, and encouragement to bring this dream to life."

As for what he looks forward to, it's quite literally seeing the fruit of his labor. Donny added: "Debbie and I can hardly wait to enjoy the fresh, healthy food that will come from our little piece of paradise. There's something incredibly satisfying about knowing exactly where your food comes from — and knowing it was grown with care."

His fans cheered on his impressive orchard online. One person wrote: "This is truly paradise. Peace with delicious, fresh food." A second person added: "This Is The Dream! Congratulations to you and Debbie for this beautiful Summer Project come True!"

A third fan commented: "Beautiful! Now you and your family can enjoy the real fruits of your labor. I love it! I bet the first vegetables will be the best you've ever tasted. Now, HGTV will be calling."

He loved the passion project however he's ready for a new era which includes him performing. Donny expressed: "It's been a fun and fulfilling summer project. But as the seasons change, it's time to trade my garden gloves for a microphone and head back to work in Las Vegas. Here's to a season of growth — in every sense of the word."

Donny's orchard not only serves as a backyard, but rather a relaxing atmosphere where the actor can decompress and enjoy nature right outside his door. He has created an oasis that is literally only a few steps away from his home sweet home.