Peter Andre's 'united' appearance with mini-me children amid Katie Price 'accusations'

Peter and Emily Andre have been enjoying a holiday with their three children, Amelia, Theo and Arabella in Cyprus, where the 'Mysterious Girl' singer's family are from.

While the couple often share updates about their blended family, which includes Peter's two older children, Junior and Princess, from his marriage to Katie Price, their latest picture could be indicating their "united" front.

Strolling towards the sunset with their backs to the camera, Peter and his son wore matching dark shorts and floral shirts, while doctor Emily and her two daughters twinned in matching black co-ords with white trims.

© Instagram Peter Andre shared a photo of his "close-knit" family with wife Emily

With the five of them all holding hands and coordinating outfits, something they don't often do, it could be subtly reinforcing Peter's support from his "close-knit" family.

"The Andres are as much of a close-knit family unit as you can get when it comes to celebrity families," said HELLO!'s Junior Lifestyle Writer and fashion enthusiast.

"The family's matching outfits are a beautiful way to publicly display their unity – not only have Peter and Emily brought their children to his motherland, Cyprus, but the way they're dressed signals another kind of coordination. What a lovely family."

Peter's public message to ex-wife

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The singer, who is now married to doctor Emily, shared a public message to his ex-wife regarding her "baseless accusations"

The photo comes after Peter released a public statement to "set the record straight" on his ex-wife's "baseless accusations" surrounding their children.

"For sixteen years I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today," he began.

"The latest comments about my children's welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight.

© PA Images via Getty Images Peter Andre shares children Junior and Princess with his ex-wife

"For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood.

"In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases found my ex wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise, to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today.

"Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations that I have yet to address. Those will be dealt with in the coming months."

Princess on her parents' split

© ITV/Shutterstock Peter Andre and Katie Price were married from 2005 to 2009 after meeting on I'm a Celebrity

Peter and Katie met on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, but they split five years later in 2009.

In her series, The Princess Diaries, Princess recently opened up about her parents' split and the "dark times" that followed.

"I did have a counsellor, I do still see her every now and then", she confessed, adding: "I do wish, like, I could have had a more happier childhood. In the sense of like, I had so many things on my plate at a young age."