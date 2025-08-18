Kim Kardashian shares intimate never-before-seen photo with late dad Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shared an intimate never-before-seen photo with her late dad Robert Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner on social media via Instagram over the weekend.

The Skims founder simply captioned the post: "Dad, Mom and Me."

Kris shares daughters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and son Rob with the business tycoon whom she divorced in 1991.

© Instagram Kim Kardashian shares an intimate photo of herself with her late dad and mom

Robert died aged 59 of esophageal cancer and in 2020, Kim spoke of speaking to her dad through a medium on one of the confessionals during an episode of The Kardashians.

"Every time I go to a medium or something, they always say, 'Your dad is coming through to tell you that you’re not going to be able to stop North,'" Kim confessed.

© Getty Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

"She wants to have a big career and you’re not going to be able to hold it back," she added.

“For years everyone’s been telling me."

The revelation comes after Kim confessed that she thinks her dad would not be pleased with her if he were alive today.

© Getty Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in 2007

"He was very playful and very fun but be pretty p***** off at a lot of things too. I'd be grounded for life already!"

Khloe also thought the same adding that their dad "wouldn’t be too thrilled with" the things that they have done and that he would think they would have made some "stupid choices" if he were still alive.

She said: "I’m sure some of our antics he probably wouldn’t be too thrilled with.

"But I also think if he was here, we would probably also be different at the same time. Like, maybe not make some of the stupid choices we’ve made. Who knows?"

Kourtney on the other hand disagreed with her sisters adding he would be "super proud" of his three daughters.

© Instagram Photo shared by Khloé Kardashian on Instagram in 2022, featuring her dad Robert Kardashian Sr., and siblings Kourtney, Kim, and Rob Kardashian

She said: "He would definitely be in on the pranks with us. He would be super proud of the families that we’ve created and that we’ve all stayed so close."

Kim also said that she thought her dad would be very proud of the work in the UCLA Foundation to fund research for esophageal cancer.

"There’s a few things in life that my dad would be really proud of us for and this is definitely one of them. We weren’t able to save his life with this new technology and with the access to these doctors, but now we can help save other people’s lives."