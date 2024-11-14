Kim Kardashian reveals she's now single parenting her 4 kids she shares with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian got candid about navigating parenthood without her ex-husband, Kanye West, by her side in a new interview on Tuesday.

The mother of four joined her friend, Zoe Winkler, on the What In The Winkler?! podcast and revealed that she is "basically raising four kids by [herself] here".

"You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you're in this alone," Kim told her best friend, Zoe.

"Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us, but sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it is…," she continued.

"It's not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment. Or people will always jump to the, 'Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.'"

Zoe remarked that the 44-year-old's life as the mother of four kids was "insane", to which Kim agreed.

"I mean, even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take, two came over, and everyone leaves and wants to leave at like, different times and wants different stuff," she detailed.

"I feel like I'm at, like, a pitstop of a racecar driver, when it's like, 'Brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, OK, get dressed, get dressed, do your hair.'"

Despite the chaos of being a single parent, Kim explained that she tries to bond with her kids every day on the school run.

"That's what's really important to me…driving them to school every single day is just what I have to do no matter what [my] work schedule [is]," she said.

"It's really important to me. That's just, like, my bonding time. That's when I can get them up, get ready, but it's madness."

Kim and Kanye married in 2014 and split in February 2021 after welcoming kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. They received joint custody of their children in the divorce.

The rapper has been travelling with his new wife, Bianca Censori, and has reportedly not been pictured with his children since September.

The Kardashians star has been open in the past about her parenting struggles without Kanye to support her. In a confessional for the show in June, she said how "wild" it was that she felt like a "single mom of four".

"I'm just one person, and it's overwhelming. Just, how do I go about doing this all?" she queried.

"I'll always be there for my kids, and I will ride out anything with them," the SKIMS founder said. "But, to say that it doesn't take an emotional toll sometimes would be lying… Managing four kids and a household when they're not getting along and they all want different things, and I'm only one person."

Kim and Kanye welcomed North in 2013, Saint in 2015, Chicago in 2018, and Psalm in 2019. The latter two children were born via surrogate.