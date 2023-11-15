Kim Kardashian makes surprising confession about daughter North, 10: 'She will scam you'

Kim Kardashian recently shared an amusing anecdote about her daughter North's entrepreneurial spirit.

Speaking to GQ, the 43-year-old mother of four, who shares North with her ex-husband Kanye West, revealed that North, at the age of 10, has developed a rather savvy business strategy when it comes to her lemonade stand.

The reality TV star recently shared an amusing anecdote about her daughter North's entrepreneurial spirit. described how North sets up her lemonade stand with meticulous care, complete with a pitcher, a wagon, a table and chairs, and even fans to keep cool.

"She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them," Kim explained.

However, it's North's pricing strategy that truly showcases her business acumen. While she charges a standard $2 for a glass of lemonade to passersby, she ups the price significantly for those she knows.

"If she knows you, she will fully scam you," Kim said, recounting how friends have called her to say North charged them $20 for a glass. North's clever tactic? "She'll grab their $20 and say, 'I don't have any change.'"

In the same interview, Kim also opened up about striving to provide a normal upbringing for her children — sons Saint, seven, and Psalm, four, and daughters Chicago, five, and North.

She acknowledged the inherent challenges of their unique family life, expressing her desire to protect them as much as possible. "We’re never going to have a normal family life no matter what. As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can," she stated.

Reflecting on her own parents' divorce, Kim shared insights on navigating her split from Kanye. She emphasized the importance of vulnerability and the need to avoid negativity, especially when it comes to co-parenting.

Recalling her parents' approach, she mentioned how they ensured she and her siblings felt loved and heard, a practice she aims to replicate with her own children.

Kim's emotional journey through her divorce was notably highlighted in an episode of "The Kardashians," where she tearfully expressed her exhaustion while maintaining a positive attitude towards Kanye for the sake of their children. "I never say anything bad, I never say anything negative," she affirmed.

Kim and Kanye, who started dating in 2012 and married in 2014, share four children together. Their relationship ended in 2021, with Kim filing for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Initially agreeing to joint custody, the former couple has since experienced conflicts over their children's custody arrangements. Kanye has since married Bianca Censori.

