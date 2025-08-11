Catherine Zeta-Jones makes surprising marriage confession about Michael Douglas ahead of 25th wedding anniversary

Catherine Zeta-Jones has admitted that nobody thought her marriage to her husband Michael Douglas "would ever last" ahead of their 25th wedding anniversary.

The 55-year-old and the Hollywood actor, who tied the knot at New York's Plaza Hotel in 2000, share a 25-year age gap – a point of concern for those close to the Welsh star at the time.

© Getty Images The couple share a 25-year age-gap

"We’ve been married 25 years, it’s something to celebrate. And they said it would never last," Catherine told The Sun.

"It’s a journey of learning and loving and fun, and the prospect of reaching a 25-year anniversary is really quite thrilling. I remember my mum and dad celebrating theirs."

© Getty The couple share two children

The couple share two children together, Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22, and Michael’s son Cameron, 46, from his first marriage. Dylan and Carys were raised in Bermuda before the family moved back to New York in 2009.

However, it appears that Catherine's busy work schedule will delay the celebrations, as she is currently filming Netflix's Wednesday, where she portrays Morticia Addams. "I’ve been working a lot this year and he’s been so supportive. I think we’re going to be doing a party around the holidays because I’ll be shooting season three. It’s such a short period of time I have off," she shared.

Brief separation

Catherine and Michael previously split in 2013 following his tongue cancer battle and her bipolar disorder diagnosis. However, the couple reconciled in 2014 and have been open about working on their marriage since.

"It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day," Catherine told The Telegraph in 2023.

"I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it. 'Will you marry me?' 'Sure!'".

© Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Wi The actress has been open about her marriage struggles

She continued: "But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don't really like it any more – I'll put it up for resale."

Catherine added that she and Michael are "just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he’s 25 years older than me".

"I remember people saying, 'When you’re 50, he’s going to be 75.' Well, that’s just maths," she admitted.

Month of celebrations

© Instagram Michael and Dylan on Dylan's 25 birthday

The couple aren’t just celebrating their wedding anniversary – August also marked the 25th birthday of their youngest son, Dylan.

The 80-year-old actor ushered in the big day with a rare father-son photo on Instagram, writing: "Wow, a quarter of a century! I couldn't be more proud of your talent and the man you've become. I love you, Dylan. Happy Birthday."