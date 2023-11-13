Catherine Zeta-Jones' son is a young Michael Douglas in new photos

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' son, Dylan Douglas, is no longer just the child of famous Hollywood parents.

At 22, the Brown University graduate is stepping into the limelight, showcasing his own distinct flair and talent.

Over the weekend, Dylan's recent Instagram post featuring him traversing the desert has sparked a buzz among fans, who couldn't help but notice his striking resemblance to his father, Michael Douglas.

Dylan, embodying a modern-day cowboy in jeans and a cowboy hat, elicited comments from followers drawing parallels to iconic movie scenes.

"It's a scene out of The Misfits," one fan remarked, while another exclaimed, "You are such a star." This isn't the first time Dylan has been compared to his father.

In an earlier post, fans were quick to highlight the uncanny resemblance. "You look so much like your dad in the first pic," a follower noted, with others echoing similar sentiments about his star quality and striking growth.

Catherine, ever the proud mother, also chimed in with her affection, commenting: "Love this."

Dylan humorously noted that his adventurous photoshoot came with a drawback – a sunburn! "Sunburn in the pool," he quipped, crediting photographer Jodi Bassi Markoff for capturing the moment.

His bond with his family, including his younger sister Carys, now 20 and also a Brown University student, remains strong.

This was evident in their recent Father's Day celebration, where Michael was treated to a lavish breakfast prepared by his loving family.

Catherine, capturing this intimate family moment, shared it on Michael's Instagram, to which he expressed his gratitude and love, acknowledging Catherine's role behind the lens.

Catherine's reply, "Simply the Best!" and fans' comments highlighted the close-knit nature of the family, with fans admiring the grown-up children still cherishing their father.

Despite their children's upbringing in the shadow of their iconic parents, Dylan and Carys' personal lives have largely remained private.

However, Catherine has opened up about the possibility of them pursuing careers in the entertainment industry.

In a conversation on the Today Show, Catherine shared that while she and Michael would have suggested considering other careers, they couldn't ignore their children's passion for acting.

"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft," she said.

She elaborated on their dedication to the craft, noting that both Dylan and Carys have been involved in theater camps alongside Broadway kids, holding their own impressively.

Catherine proudly added that her children are not just talented in acting but are also academically gifted, studying history and politics. "They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me!" she said with a mother's pride.

