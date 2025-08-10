Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas set for ‘thrilling’ celebrations amid 25-year milestone

Catherine Zeta-Jones is marking 25 years of marriage to Michael Douglas and says their secret is simple: they embrace their issues. The couple, who tied the knot at the Plaza Hotel in New York in 2000, have faced challenges but remain stronger than ever.

When they met, Catherine was 28 and about to become a Hollywood star with The Mask of Zorro. Michael, then 53, had separated from his first wife Diandra Luker and was known for his roles in Basic Instinct and Wall Street.

"They said it would never last"

According to The Sun, the Welsh actress, now 55, revealed: "We’ve been married 25 years, it’s something to celebrate. And they said it would never last!"

She continued: "It’s a journey of learning and ­loving and fun, and the prospect of reaching a 25-year anniversary is really quite thrilling. I remember my mum and dad celebrating theirs."

A marriage through highs and lows

© Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas split once but only for a few months

Michael, now 80, was diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer in 2010 and underwent intensive treatment. The following year, Catherine revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar II.

In 2013, they announced a separation but reconciled months later. Michael said: "I think every couple has their difficult times. We’re back, stronger than ever."

The pair have two children together, Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22, and Michael’s son Cameron, 46, from his first marriage. They raised Dylan and Carys in Bermuda before moving back to New York in 2009.

Catherine said: "Our children are truly wonderful. It’s that fine balance of not putting them in a gilded cage of protection, of allowing them to make mistakes, of guiding them."

A delayed anniversary celebration

© Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been together for 25 years

Their anniversary is in November, but Catherine will be filming season three of Wednesday on that day. She plays Morticia Addams in the hit Netflix series, which returned this week for its second season.

Catherine said: "I’ve been working a lot this year, and he’s been so supportive. I think we’re going to be doing a party around the holidays because I’ll be shooting season three."

The Welsh star then added: “September 25 is both our birthdays. So from September 25 through to Christmas is a pretty busy time.”

Relating to the Addams family

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones, her husband Michael Douglas and daughter Carys Douglas, during the latter's graduation weekend from Brown

Catherine says she connects with the Addams family’s approach to life. "It’s a family who have issues, and we all relate to that. But we embrace our issues," she said.

She also shared a recent moment with Carys: "I rolled my eyes, and she went, ‘Don’t Morticia me, Mom’."

Catherine praised her on-screen husband, Luis Guzman, who plays Gomez in the hit Netflix show.

© Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Wi Catherine Zeta-Jones channelled Morticia Addams on the red carpet

"We don’t rehearse our chemistry, it just seems to really show up," she said. "We did this movie called Traffic 25 years ago and had a great friendship."

She also showcases her dancing skills in the new series, as well as her sword-fighting abilities, a nod to her work in The Mask of Zorro.

"Jenna and I had so much fun," she said of her co-star Jenna Ortega, "It was my secret weapon."

A star-studded season

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Wednesday Season 2 features Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Steve Buscemi and Haley Joel Osment. Lady Gaga also appears after her song Bloody Mary went viral with Wednesday’s dance scene.

Catherine said: "When I met her, she was humble, gracious, creative, collaborative… She’s a wonderful artist. And I get to say now, 'I met Lady Gaga'."

You can stream the first part of Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix right now.