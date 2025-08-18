Catherine Zeta-Jones issues verdict on Michael Douglas' plan to 'slow down' at 80

Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed her verdict on her husband, Michael Douglas' decision to retire from acting.

Catherine, 55, spoke to The Times about portraying Morticia Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday. During the interview, the actress touched on her husband, Michael Douglas' decision to retire from acting after six decades in the business.

"Michael has definitely earned the chance to slow down," Catherine told the publication. "But I never say never. He's his father's son and loves to work — let's just say, 'retirement' is a flexible concept."

Michael Douglas' retirement

The comments come just a month after the actor announced that he no real intentions of acting again and that he just likes "to watch my wife work".

Taking the stage at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Michael revealed that while he hasn't officially hung up his acting shoes, he's classed himself as retired for three years now.

"I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realized I had to stop," he said. "I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set.

"I have no real intentions of going back. I say I'm not retired because if something special came up, I'd go back, but otherwise, no."

Michael added that he's happy to "play the wife," while Catherine Zeta-Jones continues to work in Hollywood.

Michael and Catherine's marriage

Michael and Catherine, who tied the knot at New York's Plaza Hotel in 2000, share a 25-year age gap – a point of concern for those close to the Welsh star at the time.

"We've been married 25 years; it’s something to celebrate. And they said it would never last," Catherine told The Sun in another recent interview. "It's a journey of learning and loving and fun, and the prospect of reaching a 25-year anniversary is really quite thrilling. I remember my mum and dad celebrating theirs."

Speaking to The Times, she reiterated: "We don’t listen to the crap that is written about us, that's the main thing. And we respect our space, we're independent spirits. We are very similar; we were born on the same day, 25 years apart. We're not afraid to be verbal, to express ourselves. I wear everything on my sleeve and so does he, which is good."

The couple share two children together, Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22, and Michael’s son Cameron, 46, from his first marriage. Dylan and Carys were raised in Bermuda before the family moved back to New York in 2009.