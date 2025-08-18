Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyonce and Jay-Z's eye-watering net worth is almost double Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's
Subscribe
Beyonce and Jay-Z's eye-watering net worth is almost double Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's

Beyonce and Jay-Z's eye-watering net worth is almost double Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's

The musical power duo are worth a staggering sum of money. According to a new report, the pair have left several superstar couples in their wake

Beyonce and Jay-Z split photo with Travis and Taylor
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z have topped the list of 2025's richest celebrity couples.

A new study by the custom apparel company ooShirts revealed the couple have surpassed Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham to land the top spot.

While they're only marginally richer than the talk show queen and her hubby, Beyonce and Jay-Z's combined net worth is close to double that of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

So how much are they raking in?

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Blue Ivy is a star in her own right

The ranking table places them at the top of the list with Beyonce worth $700 million and Jay-Z's worth reported to be $2.5 billion. Together, they're a $3.2 billion brand. 

Oprah and Stedman are biting at their heels with a combined figure of $3.11 billion, and Taylor and Travis hit the $1.69 billion mark. 

Top of the list

Their net worth is eye-watering© AFP via Getty Images
Their net worth is eye-watering

Also on the list are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Rihanna and Asap Rocky and Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez who have made it to the billion dollar mark. 

The study says that Beyonce and Jay-Z's fortune "represents the largest entertainment-based wealth accumulation by any celebrity partnership."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the New Heights podcast
They beat out Taylor and Travis

Interestingly, the females in the relationships often have a higher net worth. 

Females first

"What's remarkable is how many of these relationships show women leading wealth generation, particularly through business ventures rather than traditional entertainment roles," said the ooShirts spokesperson. "

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia© Getty
Oprah's net worth is considerably higher than her husband's

"The data also reveals that modern celebrity couples are building diversified portfolios - from beauty lines to sports drinks to real estate - rather than relying solely on their original fame. The billion-dollar relationships prove that 'strategic partnerships' in the celebrity world, both personal and professional, can multiply wealth exponentially."

Beyonce and Jay-Z have made their money through music, endorsements, movies, fashion lines and investments. This includes their impressive property portfolio

Between them, the power couple own several uber luxurious homes in New York City, New Orleans and Los Angeles.

$200 million home

Beyonce and Jay Z's lavish Bel Air home
Beyonce and Jay Z's lavish Bel Air home

Their Bel Air home carries a $200 million price tag and is nothing short of spectacular. It's reported to be the most expensive home ever sold in the entire state of California.

Despite their huge bank balance and multi-billionaire status, Beyonce insists they're down-to-earth behind closed doors. 

They are parents to twins Rumi and Sir, and daughter, Blue Ivy

Speaking about life as a mom, she said: "I still drop them off at school, and I still take them shopping for their first day of school, all of the things that mothers do. So when I leave [the tour] my children they come with me and they come everywhere with me."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More