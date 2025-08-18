Beyonce and Jay-Z's eye-watering net worth is almost double Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z have topped the list of 2025's richest celebrity couples.

A new study by the custom apparel company ooShirts revealed the couple have surpassed Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham to land the top spot.

While they're only marginally richer than the talk show queen and her hubby, Beyonce and Jay-Z's combined net worth is close to double that of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

So how much are they raking in?

The ranking table places them at the top of the list with Beyonce worth $700 million and Jay-Z's worth reported to be $2.5 billion. Together, they're a $3.2 billion brand.

Oprah and Stedman are biting at their heels with a combined figure of $3.11 billion, and Taylor and Travis hit the $1.69 billion mark.

Top of the list

Also on the list are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Rihanna and Asap Rocky and Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez who have made it to the billion dollar mark.

The study says that Beyonce and Jay-Z's fortune "represents the largest entertainment-based wealth accumulation by any celebrity partnership."

They beat out Taylor and Travis

Interestingly, the females in the relationships often have a higher net worth.

Females first

"What's remarkable is how many of these relationships show women leading wealth generation, particularly through business ventures rather than traditional entertainment roles," said the ooShirts spokesperson. "

© Getty Oprah's net worth is considerably higher than her husband's

"The data also reveals that modern celebrity couples are building diversified portfolios - from beauty lines to sports drinks to real estate - rather than relying solely on their original fame. The billion-dollar relationships prove that 'strategic partnerships' in the celebrity world, both personal and professional, can multiply wealth exponentially."

Beyonce and Jay-Z have made their money through music, endorsements, movies, fashion lines and investments. This includes their impressive property portfolio.

Between them, the power couple own several uber luxurious homes in New York City, New Orleans and Los Angeles.

$200 million home

Beyonce and Jay Z's lavish Bel Air home

Their Bel Air home carries a $200 million price tag and is nothing short of spectacular. It's reported to be the most expensive home ever sold in the entire state of California.

Despite their huge bank balance and multi-billionaire status, Beyonce insists they're down-to-earth behind closed doors.

They are parents to twins Rumi and Sir, and daughter, Blue Ivy.

Speaking about life as a mom, she said: "I still drop them off at school, and I still take them shopping for their first day of school, all of the things that mothers do. So when I leave [the tour] my children they come with me and they come everywhere with me."