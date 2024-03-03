Who is Tate McRae? Everything you need to know about the Canadian pop star who performed at the Brits

Tate McRae is an artist to watch. At just 20 years old, the Calgary native has already released two studio albums, landed on Forbes' coveted 30 Under 30 list, booked a world tour and performed to cheering crowds at the 2024 BRIT Awards.

© Getty Tate McRae performing at the BRIT Awards

But, what do we know about the musician of the moment? From Tate's early life in Canada to her big break on So You Think You Can Dance, foray into voice acting, and rumoured romance with The Kid LAROI, here's what we know about the star…

Tate hails from a dance background

Born and raised in Calgary, Alberta, Tate's been dancing recreationally since she was six years old. Her mum, Tanja, served as her teacher and runs the YYC Dance Project in partnership with Alberta Ballet School.

Taking her talents to the next level, by the time she was eight, Tate had begun training with Drewitz Dance Productions, and at the age of 13, she successfully auditioned for So You Think You Can Dance. The fledgling star placed third in the 2016 series, and was quickly catapulted into the spotlight.

Following her stint on the show, Tate joined her former co-stars in a performance at the 2016 Teen Choice Awards, and she also performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as part of the Jump Dance Convention troupe.

Nowadays, the A-lister is first and foremost considered a singer, with her YouTube channel taking off in 2017, but it was her passion for dance that kickstarted her career.

She became a singer after getting noticed on YouTube

Tate launched her YouTube channel in 2011, but it wasn't until 2017 that she started the video series, Create With Tate, in which she performed original songs. Her hit single, One Day, racked up millions of views that year, and it also attracted 11 different record labels.

After signing with RCA Records in 2019, Tate released her debut EP All the Things I Never Said, and the rest, as they say, is history!

She's a voice actor

Before her singing career took off, Tate had lent her voice to Lalaloopsy – an animated children's television series which aired from 2013 to 2015. During its run, a young Tate portrayed Princess Nutmeg and Spot Splatter Splash.

© Getty Tate starred in the animated children's television series Lalaloopsy

Tate's been linked to fellow musician The Kid LAROI

While she's yet to address the rumours, fans are convinced that Tate is dating fellow musician, The Kid LAROI.

© Getty Tate is to address the rumours that she's dating Australian rapper, The Kid LAROI

Back in January, the duo were photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, and a month later, PEOPLE reported that they'd been spotted holding hands at a 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

The star's gearing up to go on tour

2024 is going to be a big year for Tate. Back in November, the 20-year-old confirmed that she would be embarking on a world tour, commencing in April. "I can't believe this is happening. Cannot wait to see u guys!!!!!!" she announced on Instagram.