Cindy Crawford turns heads in jaw-dropping bikini-clad pictures — and they're so edgy

Cindy Crawford has proved once again why everyone refers to her as a supermodel to this day.

On Instagram, the 59-year-old posted a carousel of pictures featuring a throwback photoshoot from St. Tropez in 1991 and she tagged the Helmut Newtown Foundation.

The first picture featured Cindy posing in black lace lingerie while seated on a couch, as she sported red lipstick, a smokey eye and a gelled hairstyle.

The second photo included the model laying on the grass in a bold red bikini, as she flaunted her toned legs and abs.

Her followers quickly hyped Cindy up in the comments. One person wrote: "Unforgettable shoot." A second person added: "Nobody like Cindy." A third person continued: "Content goals achieved." The photoshoot may have been decades ago, but Cindy continues to look ageless.

She recently posted a beach photoshoot that she did for Vuori as their partner, in which she rocked a black one-piece bathing suit, a white button-down t-shirt as a coverup and wavy hair.

Cindy is embracing her 50s and is taking them in stride, but she admitted that it wasn't an effortless journey to keep her confidence high in the modeling industry.

In the clip that she posted on her social media, she expressed: "I think getting older is hard for everybody and I don't think being a model makes it any easier. In some ways, I think it makes it harder because you're ageing so publicly and in front of people."

© Getty Images Cindy looks ageless at 59 in her latest picture

She recalled how she really felt reaching 50. Cindy shared: "I remember the build up to turning 50 was very intimidating for some reason that number really freaked me out. There was this temptation to hide from that and just fade off into the sunset."

© 1st Dibs Cindy was a supermodel in the 90s

It was thinking about the impact she's leaving on other women that inspired Cindy to make a change in her life. She explained: "I thought 'Wow, okay, if I am afraid to get old in front of the camera to show people that yeah, I'm aging too, what does that message say to other women? Are we supposed to just hide, are we supposed to be invisible?'"

Cindy continued: "I thought if I did hide, that's one more voice telling women of a certain age that we should fade off into the sunset and I didn't want to be part of that. In so many ways, getting older is its own gift."

© Instagram Cindy has opened up about anti-ageing and her beauty routine

As for how the supermodel maintains her elegant figure and youthful appearance, she definitely puts the work in. She is disciplined in doing workouts that consist of cardio for the first half of an hour and weight training for the second half. When it comes to her skin, she is a big fan of exfoliating and serums.

© Getty Images Cindy does cardio and weight training during her workouts

Cindy expressed to The Cut: "We all know: Get enough, sleep, drink water, don't smoke. We all know those things. The secret is doing it consistently."