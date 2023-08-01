Screen Actors Guild union president Fran Drescher appeared on the latest installment of the Today Show to share an update on the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

19 days in, momentum for the strike seems to be gaining in momentum, as the union, which represents more than 160,000 actors, is prepared to remain on shutdown for the foreseeable future.

When asked how long she sees the strike lasting for, Fran, 65, answered: "Well, I don't have a crystal ball," while stating that they were prepared to go the distance.

"We have financially prepared ourselves for the next six months. And we're really in it to win it."

She spoke of the "unprecedented" negotiation period with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which couldn't work out a solution despite being given a 12-day extension in July, resulting in the strike.

"I don't know whether they're punishing us or what," the actress and writer added. "We gave them an unprecedented, 12-day extension to try and come to a meeting of the minds to avert a strike, but nothing really came out of that."

The ongoing strikes have resulted in production halts across the industry, including key projects from A-listers like Blake Lively (It Ends With Us), Nicole Kidman (her AFI Lifetime Achievement ceremony), the upcoming season of NCIS, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool 3), and many more.

Members of the SAG-AFTRA union are demanding better living wages and working conditions and residuals, particularly in light of the booming streaming industry and artificial intelligence.

"It's outrageous. The business model changed and they're unwilling to change the contract," the star of The Nanny passionately stated. "These are hardworking people. They want the same things for their children that all of those CEOs that are making large fortunes want for their children."

She added that 86% of union workers were making less than the wage threshold required to receive health benefits, which is currently slated at just under $27,000. The current rate being offered by the AMPTP is less than the wages made in 2020, with studios asking the union to accept the wage till 2026.

Fran quickly went viral on social media with her impassioned speech at a press conference organized by the union when they announced their decision to go on strike. Since then, many of the industry's biggest names have come out on the picket lines.

"It is with great sadness that we came to these crossroads but we had no choice," Fran stated, adding: "We are the victims, we are being victimized by this greedy entity.

"I am shocked… I can't believe it quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things. It is disgusting. Shame on them, they stand on the wrong stand of history," and declared: "We stand in solidarity, in unprecedented unity."