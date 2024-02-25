SAG president Fran Drescher, 66, looks incredible as she steals the show in plunging red gown

Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, graced the red carpet with her radiant presence at the 30th annual SAG Awards, marking a significant appearance just three months after the conclusion of the union's historic 118-day strike.

At 66, the Nanny star, who secured re-election in September amidst the strike's challenges, dazzled onlookers in a captivating red sequin gown complemented by a matching clutch, making a bold statement with her ensemble's plunging neckline and sheer lace skirt that elegantly showcased her sculpted legs.

Fran's glamorous waves and striking red lipstick perfectly accented the evening's allure at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Accentuating her look with false lashes and a soft peach blush, Fran didn't shy away from accessorizing with a stunning gold necklace, centered with a sparkling ruby stone, adding a touch of elegance to her fiery outfit.

© Monica Schipper President Fran Drescher attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The actress exuded joy as she energetically posed for photographs, visibly celebrating the moment.

By her side was Peter Marc Jacobson, her ex-husband and cherished best friend. The duo, whose marriage ended in 1999 after 21 years, has maintained a close bond, especially after Jacobson later embraced his identity as gay.

© Brian van der Brug Fran looks incredible at 66

This year's SAG Awards, set against the backdrop of the recent strike's resolution, honors film and television's finest performances, with SAG-AFTRA members casting votes across various categories.

Announced by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani via Instagram Live, the nominations spotlight "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" at the forefront, each securing four nods.

© Gilbert Flores Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson

In the realm of individual achievements, Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Emma Stone (Poor Things) are vying for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, while Bradley Cooper (Maestro) and Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) are contenders for their male counterparts.

Ryan Gosling's portrayal of Ken in Barbie places him among nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, alongside Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Robert De Niro, and Robert Downey Jr.

On television, Succession leads with five nominations, including Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen competing for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, and Sarah Snook for the female category.

© Gilbert Flores Fran Drescher stole the show at SAG awards

The series also challenges for best ensemble in a drama series against The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Last of Us, and The Morning Show, with Ted Lasso and The Bear securing significant nods in comedy.

For the first time, Netflix will broadcast the ceremony live, offering a wider audience the opportunity to witness the celebration of artistic excellence.

This follows a transformative period for SAG-AFTRA, which reached a pivotal agreement with film studios after a demanding strike centered on crucial issues like pay in the streaming era and the use of artificial intelligence.

The strike, which spanned from July 25 to December 5, 2023, concluded with a 78 per cent affirmative vote, marking a significant triumph for union leaders and the entertainment industry, especially in the context of concurrent labor actions, including the WGA strike.

This year's SAG Awards not only celebrate the achievements of actors and actresses but also symbolize a renewed spirit of unity and progress within the industry.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.