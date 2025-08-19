Bond girl Izabella Scorupco makes low-key appearance with daughter 30 years after 007

Izabella Scorupco was worlds away from the action packed life of a Bond Girl when she was snapped during a casual outing in LA.

The 55-year-old star was dressed down in a pair of sweatpants, sliders and a baggy t-shirt featuring Justin Bieber.

Her hair was worn down and she held hands with her grown daughter, Julia.

Izabella is most famous for playing Natalya Simonova alongside Pierce Brosnan in the 1995 007 movie, GoldenEye. She was 25 at the time and it was Pierce's debut as the famous spy.

She's also had a successful modeling career and hosted Sweden's Next Top Model as well as gracing the cover of numerous magazines and starring in the flick Shame, Shame, Shame with Matthew McConaughey.

Family life

© The Image Direct Izabella held hands with her daughter

Izabella currently stars in the Swedish heist drama television series, Barracuda Queens. She's based in Los Angeles.

Off screen, she's a mom to Julia and her brother, Jacob. Her daughter's father is Izabella's first husband, ice hockey player Mariusz Czerkawski. She shares her son with her second husband Jeffrey Raymond. Izabella has been married to entrepreneur Karl Rosengren since 2019.

© The Image Direct She put on a casual display in sweats

Future of James Bond

While the Bond franchise has come under fire over the years for its reflection of old-fashioned values and for overtly sexualized female stereotypes, Izabella has been vocal for her support.

"I’m against those feminists who are screaming that he’s a chauvinist and everything – I think it's ridiculous," she told Far Out Magazine.

© Getty Images Pierce Brosnan alongside Izabella in GoldenEye

"It’s a fantasy world. It should always be on that level; otherwise, it’s not James Bond any more. It’s ridiculous."

Could Bond be a woman?

Fans of the franchise are currently eagerly awaiting who will play the next 007 and Helen Mirren has dismissed any idea of it being a woman.

© Getty Images Izabella carved out a career in tv, movies and modeling

"I'm such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy," she told Saga Magazine. "You can't have a woman. It just doesn't work. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else."

Her Thursday Murder Club co-star and former Bond star, Pierce, agrees with Helen and told the outlet.

© Samir Hussein/^WireImage Helen and Pierce say Bond needs to be a man

"I'm so excited to see the next man come on the stage and to see a whole new exuberance and life for this character."

He added: "I adore the world of James Bond. It's been very good to me. It's the gift that keeps giving. And I'm just a member of the audience now, sitting back, saying: 'Show us what you're going to do.'"