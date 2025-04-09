Jennifer Garner opens up about mom's wellbeing on emotional anniversary

Jennifer Garner made a touching tribute to her late father on the anniversary of his death on Tuesday. The actress took to her Instagram Story to pen a heartfelt message to her followers and deliver an update on her mom's well-being following the tragedy.

The 52-year-old wrote: "We buried our dad a year ago today. Everyone I speak to asks how my mom is doing (thank you for asking, friends). I spoke to Mom for a long time this morning – she spent half of the conversation telling me reasons she's grateful and the other half laughing."

© Instagram Jennifer penned an emotional tribute

Jennifer continued: "She loves and misses Dad (of course, he was the best and they were such a great team), but Mom is determined to live. You are the coolest, best example, Mom. I love you."

The actress concluded: "(Hi, Dad, we love you, too)."

Jennifer's father, John Garner, passed away at the age of 85 last year. Despite their long distance relationship, the mother-of-three shares a close bond with her mom, Patricia Ann. The actress's mom resides in Charleston, West Virginia while Jennifer and her kids, Samuel, Fin, and Violet, live in Los Angeles, California.

© Instagram Jennifer and her late father

Patricia's relationship with her grandchildren

The mother-and-daughter duo appeared on Hoda and Jenna back in June and opened up about Patricia's relationship with her grandchildren. "You know what she does for my kids?" Jennifer said. "She writes each of them a letter, a note every month. They're just filled with little memories or little things. So we all save our grandmom's letters. That's her gift to them every Christmas."

© Getty Images The actress photographed with her mom

"Well, I have two that are local," added Pat. "And so in order to stay close to hers [Jennifer's children] I write them."

John Garner's death

The star announced the news of her father's death via Instagram with a carousel of family photos of herself, her dad, her mom, and her two sisters, Susannah and Melissa, from over the years.

© Instagram The Garner family

She penned: "My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away – valid question.)"

"While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."

"We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength," she added. "For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith."

She concluded with: "There is so much to say about my dad – my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us – but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."