4 reasons why Taylor Swift fans think she's performing at the Super Bowl as singer's website begins new countdown

Taylor Swift shocked fans last week when she appeared on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights. The singer chatted for two hours before announcing her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Many Swifties were satisfied with the many pieces of information received during the podcast episode, but some believe Taylor dropped hints that she is performing at next year's Super Bowl 60 halftime show.

While I'm not a Swiftie, I am endlessly captivated by how dedicated her fans are to decoding the ins and outs of her music, how closely they listen to her every word, and how they scour the internet for any clues about her future plans.

© Instagram/Mert Alas Taylor's new album drops on October 3rd

So, why do some Easter egg loving Swifties think this? Here's everything we know about the potential performance.

Taylor is a numerology fan

During the conversation with Travis and his brother Jason Kelce, Taylor shared her love of numerology – the belief in a divine or mystical relationship between a number and coinciding events.

"I love numerology. I love math stuff. I love dates," Taylor explained. "Numbers that have a specific significance."

© taylorswift.com Taylor's website has a suspicious countdown

The couple gave Jason examples, like how Taylor's favorite number, 13, and Travis' jersey number, 87, add up to 100. According to Swifites, the discussion about numerology was purposeful.

The number 47

I listened to Taylor's New Heights episode and heard her mention 47 a few times. While fans believe that the repeated mentioning of 47 ties to something greater, as a non-Swiftie, I thought nothing of it.

© Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana Taylor wore orange throughout the Era's tour, which is the color of her newest album

At the beginning of the episode, Taylor thanked Jason for screaming for "47 seconds" during his introduction of her. Taylor's performance at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California was the 47th stop on her Eras tour. She also joked that during her tour, she visited 47,000 countries.

And guess what, Super Bowl 60 is being hosted at Levi's Stadium.

Taylor and her sourdough

© Instagram Taylor and Travis have dated for two years

A big portion of the episode was dedicated to Taylor's recent obsession of baking sourdough bread. She described her favorite ones to make, how she mines through sourdough blogs to find new recipes, and her desire to make Jason's four girls a funfetti sourdough loaf.

"The sourdough has taken over my life in a huge way. I'm really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now," Taylor said.

Swifties honed in on "60" as the upcoming Super Bowl is the 60th.

Taylor finally owns all her masters

© New Heights Travis and Jason were equally excited about Taylor's news

In 2022, TMZ reported that Taylor wasn't interested in performing at the Super Bowl halftime show until she owned all of her music. While that seemed like a far off dream at the time, Taylor bought back her masters in May and told listeners of New Heights that she broke down crying when the deal was finalized.

So, now that she owns the masters, a Super Bowl halftime performance is more likely. And Swifties around the world are waiting for confirmation.