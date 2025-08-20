Beloved sitcom star, now 98, shows off youthful appearance in new photo

If there's one thing that doesn't look like it's changing anytime soon, it's that fans love Mr. Feeny. Or, in this case, more so the actor who inhabited the role for seven seasons, William Daniels.

The TV and film star is now 98, and while he may not have been on screen since 2017's Boy Meets World sequel series Girl Meets World (starring a young Sabrina Carpenter), he's still as sprightly as ever.

© Getty Images "Boy Meets World" star William Daniels aka George Feeny is as active as ever

The star took to his social media page with a photo from a recent appearance at the SAG-AFTRA Ralph Morgan Award Luncheon honoring fellow Hollywood legend Elliott Gould. William was formerly the president of the Guild from 1999-2001.

He was joined by his wife Bonnie Bartlett, a fellow Emmy-winning actress, now 96. William and Bonnie have been married since 1951, and at 74 years going, it is the longest active marriage in Hollywood and one of the longest in Hollywood history.

© Instagram Fans enjoyed seeing the actor out at a SAG-AFTRA luncheon with his wife Bonnie Bartlett and Elliott Gould

The pair posed beside Elliott, who is just days away from his own 87th birthday. "Bonnie and I met up with our talented and dear friend Elliott Gould at the @sagaftra Ralph Morgan Award luncheon honoring his service to SAG," the caption beside the photo read.

Fans were thrilled to see the beloved Mr. Feeny out and about still, responding with comments like: "Keep living Mr. Feeny!! You have many more years left," and: "What a legendary photo. Elliott is great," as well as: "I love you Mr. Feeny you were a father figure to me even through a screen."

William Daniels' career

The actor's career began over eight decades ago, when he joined a variety show on NBC back in 1943, making his Broadway debut the same year. His film debut came two decades later, in 1963's Ladybug Ladybug.

© Getty Images The star currently lives in Los Angeles, having not appeared on screen since 2017

He finally achieved stardom in 1982, when he was cast as Dr. Mark Craig on the popular medical drama St. Elsewhere, playing the role until 1988 and winning two Primetime Emmys for his work.

In fact, Bonnie, who was already a popular name at the time due to shows like Love of Live and Little House on the Prairie, played his onscreen wife Ellen Craig on St. Elsewhere. And in 1986, the couple won Emmy Awards for acting on the same night, only the second married couple to ever do so (the first being Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne in 1965).

Similarly, from 1982 to 1986, he voiced KITT on the TV series Knight Rider, with the one-two punch of that with St. Elsewhere making him a household figure.

© Getty Images He and Bonnie won Primetime Emmys for "St. Elsewhere" on the same night in 1986

In 1993, he took on one of his defining roles, as the strict but lovable and kind-hearted George Feeny on Boy Meets World, one of the show's main cast members from its 1993-2000 run. The performance earned him four People's Choice Award nominations.

His last role onscreen was in Girl Meets World, reprising his character in a recurring capacity from 2014-17. He currently lives in Los Angeles with Bonnie, who he met at Northwestern University when they were still students.

© Getty Images His most recent appearance was in "Girl Meets World," reprising his role as Mr. Feeny

Their first son, born in 1961, died 24 hours after his birth. They later adopted two sons, Michael (now an assistant director and stage manager in LA) and Robert (an artist and graphic designer in New York City).