Kylie Minogue's ex-fiancé has the most awkward reaction to question about singer

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse had a whirlwind romance, with the actor proposing to her just months into their relationship back in 2016. A year later, they had called the engagement off.

This week, No Tomorrow star Joshua made an appearance on Australian daytime TV show, The Morning Show, in order to promote his series, Outrageous, in which he plays British fascist, Sir Oswald Mosely. The 37-year-old was also asked about his leading role in Netflix's 2023 film, Love Is in the Air, in which he starred opposite Australian pop star Delta Goodrem.

Show host Kylie Gillies then teased how the star often worked with Australian musicians, saying: "You must love working with Aussie singers because you were in a Kylie Minogue music video."

However, Joshua became confused, asking: "Was I?" before remembering his appearance, saying it was a "last-minute thing".

Asked about his relationship with the singer at the time, he responded: "Yes we were, we were engaged. We didn't know what to do for the video and we all pitched in last minute and that happened."

The father-of-three was engaged to the Australian pop princess when he starred in her music video for Every Day's Like Christmas, which was released as part of Kylie's 2015 Christmas album, Kylie Christmas.

© YouTube The former couple shared a kiss in Kylie's music video

The cutesy video features Joshua showing up at Kylie's family's home wearing an elf costume before being gifted festive knitwear. The music video also featured the couple dancing together and sharing a romantic kiss underneath the mistletoe.

Joshua and Kylie's relationship

Joshua first met Kylie, who is 20 years his senior, back in 2015 when the Padam Padam hitmaker had a guest role on his musical comedy series Galavant.

Just months after meeting, Joshua popped the question to his love. The pair were holding off getting married until same-sex marriage was legalised in Australia; however, in 2017, the engagement was called off.

© Getty Images Kylie left Joshua after suspecting him of being unfaithful

The former couple have never spoken about why they split, but there have been plenty of rumours that Joshua was unfaithful.

Speaking to Vogue Australia about the relationship, Kylie said: "I think we all know that things were not going great in my relationship, but when you're kind of deluded and you're thinking maybe, maybe … maybe this needs saving. Turns out, it didn't."

Future relationships

Kylie later got in a relationship with GQ's creative director, Paul Solomons, with Kylie confirming the relationship in 2018 as she celebrated her 50th birthday. Sadly, the couple weren't to be and after their relationship went long-distance in 2023, they called time on their romance.

© Getty Images Joshua was married to Louisa from 2018 until their split last month

In 2018, Joshua married Louisa Ainsworth and the pair have since welcomed two children, Dominic, five, and Delilah, four; the star is also a father to a son, Sebastian, from a previous relationship.

Joshua and Louisa split last month, with the actor saying the decision was made "after thoughtful consideration and with mutual respect". The news comes after the MailOnline published photos of the father-of-three looking amorous with another woman.