Kylie Minogue's ex-fiancée Joshua Sasse welcomes first daughter with wife Louisa – see the sweet picture

Kylie Minogue's ex-fiancée, Joshua Sasse, has welcomed a daughter with his wife Louisa – just over a year after becoming parents for the first time.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared a picture showing him holding his newborn daughter whilst wife Louisa smiled for the camera.

"Delilah Darling Sasse has joined the family. A huge Thank you to all our beautiful nurses and midwives and Lionel the legend and his team for bringing my beautiful wife and daughter so safely through!" he captioned it.

The birth of his daughter comes 14 months after he welcomed his first child with his Australian partner – a son named Dominic Charles.

Joshua posed with his newborn daughter and wife Louisa

Taking to Instagram at the time, he wrote: "My beautiful world! My superhero wife Louisa has given us our magnificent son Dominic Charles Camrose Sasse. We feel so blessed, even though our families can't visit us or see him, that we've been able to have such treasured time at home together. Welcome my boy, you'll see the world one day soon I promise, but for now our love and cuddles will have to do x."

Joshua married Louisa Ainsworth in Sydney in 2018, just one year after ending his engagement with Kylie Minogue.

Joshua with his son Dominic

The Australian singer confirmed their split in February 2017. Alongside a photo of a beautiful sunrise, the star wrote on Instagram at the time: "#lovers… Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises."

Kylie and Joshua had announced their engagement in the forthcoming marriages section of the Daily Telegraph, in February 2016. The notice read: "Mr J.S. von Sasse and Miss K.A. Minogue. The engagement is announced between Joshua, son of the late Dominic Sasse and of Mary Heale (neé Macauley) of Herefordshire and Kylie, eldest daughter of Ronald and Carol Minogue of Melbourne, Australia."