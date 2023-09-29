Where is Kylie Minogue's ex-fiancee Joshua Sasse now?

Kylie Minogue is making waves at the moment with her smash hit single Padam, and we love seeing her thrive! The star, who split from her partner, GQ executive Paul Solomon, earlier this year was previously engaged to actor Joshua Sasse - before the pair split in 2017. Seven years after their break-up, where is the Galavant star now - and why did they call their engagement off?

Where is Joshua Sasse now?

Joshua, who met Kylie on the set of the show Galavant, where he played the title role, is still an actor, most recently starring in Monarch as Luke Roman alongside Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel. He is also starring in the new Netflix film Love Is in the Air as William.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue is spellbinding in skintight leather outfit

Joshua also tied the knot with Louisa Ainsworth in September 2018, over one year following his split from Kylie. The pair exchanged nuptials in Byron Bay in an intimate ceremony, and the pair have since welcomed two sons, Sebastian and Dominic.

© David Fell Joshua is starring opposite Delta Goodrem in Love is in the Air

Why did Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse split?

While there were allegations at the time that Joshua had reportedly been unfaithful, neither parties have spoken publicly about why they decided to go their separate ways. Speaking to Vogue Australia about the relationship, Kylie said: "I think we all know that things were not going great in my relationship, but when you’re kind of deluded and you’re thinking maybe, maybe … maybe this needs saving. Turns out, it didn’t."

© Photo: Getty Images The pair split in 2017

She added to Sydney Morning Herald: "I feel great actually. It's not been the easiest times of late but that is a purely personal matter and I have no regrets. Life is about love and experience and learning and evolving and I am richer and thankful for all of the experiences in my life. I'm also very touched and thankful for the generous support from my fans."

The singer joined The Graham Norton Show on Friday, where she opened up about her life explaining: "I am asked a lot these days about what I would say to my younger self. I get quite emotional when I think about letting her know that she is not alone and that what she is thinking is okay because it’s not all ‘water off a duck’s back.’

© Photo: Getty Images The pair called off their engagement

"I did sometimes end up in dark places, but I turned to my family. I don’t know how different it would be if it was today with social media – it is very hard to shut yourself off from voices, critics, and your own thoughts."