Kelly Clarkson's $22K hidden outfit detail that symbolizes 'healing' in first appearance since ex-husband's death

Kelly Clarkson made her first public appearance since the passing of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and subtly honored her grief with a meaningful detail in her outfit. The singer wore a large pendant necklace worth over $22K that features a tarot card charm symbolizing "healing and hope". The accessory is Sorellina Jewelry's Le Stelle (The Star) Tarot Card pendant, which costs a staggering $22,500. As per the necklace's description, the star card pendant signifies hope, inspiration, positivity, renewal, healing and rejuvenation.

The tarot card embossed on the pendant depicts a woman kneeling amidst the land, sea, and stars to signify "that even in the darkest of times, there will always come light". The product description reads: "It serves as a reminder to keep a renewed sense of hope during difficult periods and your courage will be rewarded."

Kelly Clarkson is seen for the first time since the death of her ex-husband

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson

Brandon's passing from cancer

In a statement posted to his management company's social media on Thursday, August 7, Brandon's family shared: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," revealing that he had been "bravely" battling cancer for "more than three years.

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, and Brandon Blackstock

The talk show host and the late talent manager met in 2006, and were married from 2013 to 2022. They shared two kids, daughter River, 11, and son Remy, nine.

According to Brandon's death certificate obtained by People, the 48-year-old passed away due to "natural causes" after a three-year battle with melanoma, a malignant form of skin cancer. Seizures were also listed as "significant conditions contributing to death but not resulting in the underlying cause."

Brandon's obituary read: "Never did his star shine brighter than in his role as a father," the obituary read. "Nothing mattered to Brandon more than his four beautiful children, Savannah, Seth, River and Remy. To say he was devoted seems cliché. It feels like an overused word, but it is the correct word. He was a devoted father. His four children were and will always be his greatest love and his greatest legacy."

Kelly's public appearances

The singer postponed the August dates of her Vegas residency

The singer has largely refrained from the public eye in the last few months and postponed the August dates of her Vegas residency just a day before his passing. "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," she penned on social media.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Last week, Kelly returned to screens in the pre-recorded primetime special, Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson. The series will air over the course of four weeks and see the host sit down with several high-profile artists to discuss their career highlights.