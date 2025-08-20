Kelly Clarkson's step-daughter reveals how dad Brandon changed six months before death

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband's daughter, Savannah Blackstock Lee, has broken her silence following her father's passing from cancer at the age of 48.

The 23-year-old took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute and offer an insight into Brandon Blackstock's final months. "Over the past 6 months my dad gifted me a new avenue of our relationship, and that was a relationship centered in Jesus," she wrote.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock, and Savannah Blackstock

"He always loved the Lord, but 6 months ago he sought the Lord. He was hungry for the word and we did it together."

She continued: He’s gifted me more than I could’ve asked for and deserved throughout my life, but 12 days ago he blessed me the most valuable gift I could’ve asked for. The gift of knowing where he is today, in Heaven with our Savior."

Savannah is the daughter of Brandon and his first wife, Melissa Ashworth. It seems the talent manager was a doting father as his daughter went on to share her favorite memories with him.

"My daddy never fell short of making my dreams come true," she added. "No matter how high or how far, he made a way. Not only did he make my dreams come true, he chased them with me. Worldwide he was there, my biggest cheerleader. He is my best friend, my voice of reason, and my favorite phone call every day."

Despite her mourning, Savannah revealed that she has discovered a sense of peace in light of her father's newfound faith. "I lost a piece of my heart and my favorite Cowboy, but Heaven gained an angel," she shared. "I’m so thankful for the time I did have and I can’t wait for eternity. I love you daddy and I will miss you indefinitely. Enjoy your ranch up there, God designed it with your heart’s desires in mind."

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson, daughter River Rose Blackstock and stepdaughter Savannah Blackstock in 2017

Brandon's passing

In a statement posted to his management company's social media on Thursday, August 7, Brandon's family shared: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," revealing that he had been "bravely" battling cancer for "more than three years.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image The former couple split in 2022

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Kelly and Brandon met in 2006, and were married from 2013 to 2022. They shared two kids, daughter River, 11, and son Remy, nine.