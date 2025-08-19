Meet NFL star Justin Herbert as athlete sparks dating speculation with Madison Beer in new photos

Madison Beer, 26, just sparked speculation that she is dating NFL star Justin Herbert, 27, after she was spotted chatting with the quarterback outside a house in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Madison and Justin spoke after she shot her latest music video. The singer wore a cream nightgown and angel wings, while the football player wore a navy long sleeve shirt and a baseball hat. Justin, who is 6ft 6, towered over Madison, who seemed happy to chat.

Madison has become a household name in recent years after Justin Bieber shared one of her covers on YouTube. She has 40.1 million followers on Instagram and 20.5 million followers on TikTok.

© GC Images Madison on set in Los Angeles, California

The singer's newest album, MB3, is set to be released later this year. Her personal life is just as interesting as her professional life. Madison has dated TikTok star Brooklyn Beckham and had a flirtation with Brooklyn Beckham.

Madison's last long-term relationship was with Zack Bia, a club promoter and entrepreneur. The two dated on and off for about a year and according to Madison's social media, they didn't end things on great terms. After they broke up, Madison wrote to X: "Oof I rlly owe myself the biggest apology for puttin' up with [expletive] I never deserved."

While neither Madison or Justin have confirmed their relationship, they seemed very smitten in Hancock Park. Here's everything we know about Justin Herbert.

© Getty Images for iHeartRadio Madison is a Gen-Z favorite

Justin Herbert, 27

Justin is the quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers. He was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft and signed a $26.6 million contract with the Chargers. During the second game of his rookie season, Justin started against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

He went on to have a successful first season in the league and was even named Offensive Rookie of the Year and set the NFL rookie records for most passing touchdowns and most pass completions. Before Justin entered the NFL, he played football for the University of Oregon.

© Getty Images Justin is one of the best quarterbacks in the league

Justin is set to enter his sixth year in the league and is looking to lead the Chargers to the Super Bowl.

Other NFL players dating celebrities

Justin and Madison aren't the first NFL and Hollywood crossover in recent years. We all know about Taylor Swift and Travis, who recently appeared together on Travis' podcast, New Heights, where Taylor announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

© Getty Images for The Recording A She's amassed 60 Million followers across Instagram and TikTok

Another football player in a relationship with an A-lister is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen who married Academy Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld over the summer. Then there's the New York Giants quarterback, Russell Wilson, who is married to the Grammy winning singer Ciara. And social media influencer, Alix Earle who is dating Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios.