Julia Roberts shares incredible rare photo of son Henry and you won't believe how much he looks like his dad Danny

Julia Roberts is notoriously private when it comes to her family life; however, the Pretty Woman star shared a rare glimpse of her son Henry on Wednesday to celebrate his milestone birthday.

Julia took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of Henry from his childhood, with her son wearing a white tee and a green hoodie as he stared into the camera with piercing blue eyes.

"In the blink of a joyful eye this beacon of a boy is 18," she wrote in the caption. "I love you Henry. #goldenboy #goldenbirthday."

The teen looked exactly like his father, Danny Moder, with his bright blue eyes, pointed chin and blonde-brown hair.

A private life

© Instagram Julia posted the sweet throwback for Henry's birthday

Julia shares Henry and his siblings Hazel and Phinnaeus with her husband Danny. The pair met on the set of The Mexican in 2000 and tied the knot two years later on her ranch in New Mexico.

The 57-year-old strives to keep her children's lives as private as possible, and only posts old pictures on their birthdays to maintain anonymity.

This "allows [me] to share something as a proud parent without infringing on their privacy at all," she told Extra in 2023.

© Instagram The actress only shares old pictures of her children for privacy reasons

Hazel and Phinnaeus moved out of home to attend college in 2023, and according to their mother, Henry was enjoying spending quality time with his parents alone.

"I think it's a good 50/50 split. He's loving it. And I think he misses his people," Julia said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Parenting 101

© Stefanie Keenan She shares Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry with her husband Danny

Despite the 20-year-old twins flying the nest, she still nurtures them from miles away and keeps track of their wellbeing, as any mother would.

"I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house," she told Today in 2023, "which is, you know, 'Are you getting enough sleep?' And, 'You sound like you're sick.' And 'Are you drinking tea?' And 'Text me when you get home, [so] I can see that you're home safe and sound."

"I have an immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them, and it's not eye-rolling and there's a huge amount of understanding," she added.

© Instagram Her twins have moved out of home

The family makes sure to stay in touch via frequent FaceTime calls, according to the mom of three.

"We all were on a FaceTime the other day together, all of us," she told Today. "And it was so fun. I might've had a towel on my wet head. We were all so happy to be together in that way that we are still so deeply in love."

Journey to motherhood

She took time away from her career to raise her kids

Julia took time away from Hollywood when her children were born, and acknowledged that she had the "luxury" of choosing to stay at home and raise them without needing to work.

"By the time I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay at home, I had been working for 18 years. And so I felt that I had the luxury. I didn't have to pick one or the other," she told British Vogue.

"It was easy to pause work life to nurture my home life…To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time."

