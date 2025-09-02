Jack Nicholson's life update at 88 delivered by famous friend 

After a rock and roll life in the limelight, Jack Nicholson now prefers a quiet existence in the hills of Hollywood. While he's rarely seen out and about, his good friend, Danny DeVito, recently delighted fans with an update on The Shining star. At the age of 88, Jack lives by himself in his $10 million private haven. But it seems he still enjoys visits from his pals.

In an interview with People, Danny spoke about his long-time relationship with his former co-star and said at the time: "I just saw Jack a couple weeks ago — it was his birthday a month ago, and he's great." While he didn't elaborate further, Danny's comments mirror those of Hollywood producer Lou Adler.

Speaking on podcast WTF With Marc Maron in 2023, he revealed: "A friend of mine wanted to put him in a movie," Marc said, referring to the actor. "And he had a conversation with him. But Jack says, 'I don't want to do it.’ He goes, ‘You know what I did today? I sat under a tree and I read a book.'"

"That sounds like Jack,” Lou laughed. "He’s doing whatever he really wants to do. He wants to be quiet. He wants to eat what he wants. He wants to live the life he wants."

Jack's hell-raising lifestyle is well and truly behind him now. He last stepped out publicly earlier this year when he attended the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary bash in New York City. Jack was joined by his daughter, Lorraine, and he received a special shout out from Adam Sandler who took to the stage and said: "Yeah, let's hear it for Jack, baby! Jack made it out tonight, love you brother."

The star is a father to six children from five different women. He is particularly close with Lorraine and her brother, Ray, whom he welcomed with his ex-partner Rebecca Broussard. In a 2010 interview with AARP Magazine, Jack made a rare comment about his bond with Lorraine and Ray.

"We've always gotten along. I want to be inspirational, or some kind of good influence on them without overburdening them," he said. "I always read to them, from childhood on; I think that's a father's responsibility.