15 of the most extraordinary lookalike celebrities and their kids

Whether it's their striking bone structure, signature smiles or unmistakable eyes, some A-list offspring are practically carbon copies of their superstar parents.

From Kaia Gerber mirroring Cindy Crawford's supermodel glow to Jack Nicholson's son Ray inheriting his father's signature smirk, join HELLO! as we discover which A-list children look almost identical to their famous mums and dads.

Donny Osmond and Don Jr. Osmond

Donny's eldest son works in marketing and PR

The legendary singer created not one, not two but five copies of himself in the shape of his sons whom he shares with his wife, Debbie. Yet it is Don Jr., his eldest, whom he looks most like with their matching dark features, deep brown eyes, similar stature, pearly-white grins and strong jawlines.

Aside from sharing their name, Don Jr. has the same charisma and charm as the ‘Puppy Love’ singer, yet he used his talents in the world of business marketing rather than showbiz. He shared with Spectrum that he decided to enter public relations after seeing one too many negative articles about Donny in the press. "I was sick and tired of the media," he said. "I just had a lot of bad experiences. It ate at me. So I decided I'd go into PR and become the spin doctor of all spin doctors."

Jack Nicholson and Ray Nicholson

© WireImage Jack and Ray share the same wide smirk

Jack Nicholson is instantly recognizable for his wide smile, which he passed down to his son, Ray. The 33-year-old could be his father's twin with his expressive eyebrows, angular jawline and famous smirk, yet he often gets compared to another A-lister.

"Mostly people are like, you look like Leo [DiCaprio]," he told People. "Or, 'You look like Sebastian Stan. I thought you were Sebastian Stan!'"

"Which is weird because my dad and I do look so much alike. But, yeah, I either get Leo or Sebastian," he continued. He later told CBS Mornings that his mother, Rebecca Broussard, joked about his resemblance to The Shining actor during his adolescence.

"With the smile, funny enough, my mum says, 'You know Ray, you were such a beautiful boy, and then you started to look like your father!" he recounted.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

© Mike Marsland/Getty Images for O The pair often get mistaken for each other

Being compared to a supermodel is surely the highest of compliments, and in Kaia Gerber's case, that supermodel is her mum, runway legend Cindy Crawford. The pair share glossy, long brown locks, dark brown eyes, defined cheekbones and lithe figures, and have been mistaken for one another more times than they can count.

"From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mum," Kaia wrote in a 2019 Vogue essay. "As I get older, it happens even more, and it's not just a visual thing: It's everything from our mannerisms to our voices."

"It used to be that I didn't see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realising which one of us it is." For the 23-year-old, she would rather people draw comparisons to her mother's personality than her looks.

"At first, I think any child being compared to their parents is a bit iffy," she wrote. "But if I had to be compared to anyone in the whole world, it is the biggest compliment, especially when people tell me that I act like her. That, to me, is the biggest compliment to receive because she carries herself with the most poise, kindness, and grace."

Ice Cube and O'Shea Jackson Jr.

© Getty Images for BET O'Shea Jr. played his father in the biopic Straight Outta Compton

O'Shea Jackson Jr. was a shoo-in to play his father in the critically acclaimed biographical film, Straight Outta Compton, which follows the rise of the legendary hip-hop group N.W.A. Both father and son share a strong, square jawline, arched eyebrows and groomed facial hair.

For the iconic rapper, he couldn't have been prouder of his son's performance in the 2015 film. "I keep looking at him and thinking he's a young me," Ice Cube told USA Today. "He did an amazing job. He's fantastic in the movie. He had me down pat."

"I've seen him rap my songs before on stage with me," he later shared in an interview with AP. "So to see him do this on the big screen, it was great. I wasn't surprised that he was so good, because I knew how good he was."

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie

© Getty Images Angelina and Shiloh share the same bone structure, light eyes and full lips

There is absolutely no denying that Angelina's genes run strong through her daughter Shiloh, who looks just like her mother aside from her cropped blonde locks. The 18-year-old shares the Lara Croft actress's famously full lips, piercing blue eyes, high cheekbones and wide smiles.

Their style choices differ, though, with Angelina opting for flowy, ethereal outfits while Shiloh favours dressing like a tomboy, and is often spotted heading to dance class in Los Angeles.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillipe

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo share an uncanny likeness

Reese and her mini-me both sport heart-shaped faces with high cheekbones, bright blue eyes, stunning dimples and wavy blonde hair. The two have even been mistaken for sisters in the past, although the Legally Blonde actress revealed that neither of them understand the comparison.

"She and I don't see [the resemblance] that much," Reese said on the Today show.

She later shared that being compared to Ava is the highest compliment, considering their 24-year age gap. "I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young," Reese told InStyle. "I am so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother."

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy

© Getty Images Eugene and Dan created the hit show Schitt's Creek together

The resemblance between Eugene and his son Dan is unmistakable. Both actors share thick, expressive eyebrows, dark features, bold glasses and a signature smirk. Not only do they look identical but the father-son duo share a passion for working behind the scenes on production, as evidenced by the major success of their show, Schitt's Creek, which won them nine Emmy awards throughout its six-season run. Their dry sense of humour lends itself perfectly to the comedy world, another trait they share.

Kate Moss and Lila Moss

© Getty Images for Gucci Lila followed in her mother's modelling footsteps

Another talented duo to grace this list is supermodel Kate Moss and her 22-year-old daughter Lila, who has followed in her mother's footsteps and is pursuing a modelling career. They share angular, delicate bone structures, full lips and blonde hair, not to mention their effortless style and catwalk confidence.

According to Kate, Lila's assimilation in the fashion world was smoother than her own. "Lila is so much more grown-up than I was in my 20s," she told British Vogue in 2023. "She understands she can say no, for one thing, which I never did, and she has the right people around her – I've made sure of that. And let's face it, she's a lot more sensible than I was back then."

As for Lila, the budding model doesn't mind when people draw comparisons between the two, and often wears her mother's old clothes from the height of her fame. "It's so funny, because I would copy her outfits consistently – always wearing black and grey, like skinny jeans," Lila has said. "And now, I come in my outfits and she’ll be like: 'Oh my God, I'm so jealous – you look so cute!' I'm like: 'It’s all yours.'"

Clint Eastwood and Scott Eastwood

© Getty Images Scott has appeared in several of Clint's films

Scott Eastwood is a carbon copy of his father, the legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood. They both have chiselled bone structures, share a rugged appeal and sport piercing blue eyes, not to mention their iconic smirks.

Scott has appeared in several of his father's films, including Flags of Our Fathers, Gran Torino and Invictus, although when it comes to shouldering Clint's legacy, he explained that he wants to carve his own path in Hollywood.

"All I know is that I’m super humbled and fortunate to be working in a business that I really enjoy and to tell stories that affect people," he told Parade. "The rest of it, I just put my head down and keep moving forward and try not to think about that kind of stuff."

Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Zoë is Lisa's only child with rocker Lenny Kravitz

While Zoë certainly possesses her father Lenny Kravitz's signature cool demeanour, she looks identical to her mother, Lisa Bonet. They both have almond-shaped, hooded eyes, delicate bone structures with sky-high cheekbones, and full pouts to boot.

Their matching effortless style adds a layer of connection between the two, as does their passion for acting, although Lisa has largely stepped back from her career while Zoë is a prolific star with credits in Big Little Lies, The Batman and High Fidelity, a reboot of the original film which coincidentally starred her mother.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

© FilmMagic Blue Ivy is on track to become a performer like her mother

Comparisons between Beyoncé and her 13-year-old daughter Blue Ivy have not let up, particularly since the teen joined her mother on her Renaissance Tour and began perfecting her dance style, reminiscent of the legendary singer's own.

The duo share an oval face shape, deep-set eyes and strong expressions, and fans on social media have enjoyed Blue's emergence in her mother's world despite the hate she received initially for her dancing from online trolls.

Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer

© FilmMagic Mamie played a younger version of Meryl in Evening

Meryl and her daughter Mamie, one of the three children that the Mamma Mia star shares with her estranged husband, Don Gummer, look exactly alike with their strong noses, elongated faces, soft blue eyes, blonde hair and gentle, expressive smiles.

Their resemblance even caught the eye of Hollywood producers. Mamie has played both the younger version of her mother in Evening, as well as her on-screen daughter in Ricki and the Flash. She perfected Meryl's signature subtle and emotive expressions, and seems to have inherited her acting talent too.

Nicole Kidman and Faith Kidman Urban

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Faith is Nicole's youngest daughter, whom she shares with her husband Keith Urban

The Babygirl star's youngest daughter Faith is the spitting image of her famous mum, with her lithe frame, delicate features, sweet smile and fair complexion. She even shares the same size of clothing as Nicole, making it easy to raid her closet for designer pieces on a whim.

"They go into my closet and it looks like a bomb’s hit it," the Oscar winner joked to Entertainment Tonight about Faith and her sister Sunday. "They go crazy in there. They just take a T-shirt but they wreak havoc." Faith has joined her mother at the occasional sporting or industry event, pointing towards a possible career in showbiz or fashion as she follows in Nicole's footsteps.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin

© @gwynethpaltrow Gwyneth and Apple share the same blue eyes and blonde hair

While Gwyneth's son Moses looks exactly like his dad, Chris Martin, Apple is strikingly similar to her mother. With their high cheekbones, wide-set blue eyes and stunning blonde hair, they could easily be mistaken for twins. Nowhere was this more evident than at Les Bal des Débutantes in December 2024 – the budding model wore a soft blue gown complete with a black bow around the waist as her proud mother looked on.

While Apple does not seem to be making Hollywood moves, she is an up-and-comer in the fashion world and stunned at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week show for Chanel, fitting right in with the stylish crowd. The 20-year-old has been known to raid Gwyneth's wardrobe from time to time, and she has made sure to save some key pieces for her daughter.

"I've saved a lot of shoes for Apple," the actress said in a Goop video. "Lucky for her, I have plenty of '90s." She also helped her mother develop a lotion for Gwyneth's famous Goop, indicating that she may follow the A-lister into the beauty space.

Kim Kardashian and Chicago West

© @kimkardashian Chicago is Kim's youngest daughter

Chicago may only be seven years old but her resemblance to her famous mother is already undeniable. With her deep brown eyes, long lashes and cherubic cheeks, fans have wasted no time in pointing out their similarities.

Kim revealed that they share similar personalities as well with a sweet post on her daughter's seventh birthday, writing: "My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today!" on Instagram.

"She has Kim's whole face," one fan commented below, while another added, "She looks like Kim more than Kim looks like Kim." Elsewhere in the comments, fans gushed over how the pair were twins with their similar face shape and bright smile.