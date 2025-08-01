Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi turn heads in new London appearance following $30 million move

Ellen DeGeneres, 67, and Portia de Rossi, 52, made news recently when they announced they were selling their estate in the English countryside. The couple bought the 43-acre property in Cotswolds in the spring of 2024 for $20 million.

"When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn't live without her horses," Ellen told The Wall Street Journal. "We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them."

The couple first decided to build a life in England after Donald Trump won the presidential election in November 2024.

© @ellendegeneres The couple got chickens for their estate

"We got here the day before the election," Ellen revealed to Richard Bacon. "We woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in.' And we're like, 'We're staying here.'"

Portia shared snippets of their lives on the farm to Instagram, her riding horses and Ellen feeding their sheep. Ellen even shared a hilarious clip to her socials of those sheep entering their living room.

"We have house sheep," Ellen wrote over the video, which showcased their home's stunning design including floor-to-ceiling sliding windows, a leather armchair and a stylish brown rug to complete the space.

© Instagram A gaggle of sheep wandered into Ellen's UK farmhouse

While they seemed to enjoy the retreat from Hollywood, the couple put their estate up for sale after recently renovating.

"Discreetly set at the end of a long private driveway, Kitesbridge Farm has been beautifully reimagined over the past year to an exceptional standard," the property's listing reads. "The estate blends period character with sleek, modern design across 43 acres of rolling Cotswold countryside."

When Ellen and Portia bought the estate, listing agent Andrew Barns told The Wall Street Journal that the farm was "quite tired, with a quite basic finish." The renovation was intense with almost 70 workers brought in to finish.

© Instagram Ellen feeding her sheep on the lawn of her Cotswolds home

But apparently, it wasn't enough. Ellen and Portia were seen strolling in London together after listing their estate. Per PEOPLE, the couple stepped out on Bond Street ahead of their 17th wedding anniversary.

Ellen and Portia married at their home in Los Angeles on August 16, 2008, with just 19 guests to watch the intimate ceremony.

It was actually plan B as the couple had originally wanted their wedding to be a larger, star-studded affair, but Portia previously said they changed their plans as it "just got to be too big and stressful."

The newlyweds wore Zac Posen outfits: an ivory blouse, waistcoat and trousers for Ellen, and a tulle ball gown with blush pink skirt for Portia.

© Instagram Ellen filmed by Portia as she mowed the lawn

"She is the kindest, most generous, most loving, loyal, trustworthy person I have ever known," Portia told PEOPLE in 2021. "She's a very special human being. Some of it sometimes rubs off on me."