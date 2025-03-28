Kim Kardashian divides fans with daughter North's latest career move

At just 11 years old, North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian, is already building an impressive career portfolio. North is clearly focused on following in her mom's footsteps and continuing the star-studded family legacy. Her latest venture has her making waves once again in the music industry – but it hasn't come without its controversy.

Kim's eldest daughter appeared in FKA Twigs' "Childlike Things" music video which dropped on Thursday. The Skims founder took to her Instagram to gush over her child's impressive career move.

North made an appearance towards the end of the eight-minute video, where the singer introduced the 11-year-old, surrounded by a group of backup dancers.

Kanye West's daughter donned a furry white hoodie with a pair of matching cozy shorts while her dark tresses were styled into her signature braids. North accessorized her look with a pair of jewel-encrusted glasses and a chunky silver necklace.

© Instagram Kim Kardashian with her two daughters

This isn't North's first cameo in the British musician's work; she previously appeared on FKA Twigs' third studio album, EUSEXUA, where she rapped in Japanese.

However, the collaboration sparked a debate among Kim's fans, with many questioning whether North's appearance in the video was appropriate given her young age.

One social media user penned: "I see why Kanye is mad. This is inappropriate."

Another fan commented: "Childlike things and adult dancers. This all looks weird."

© Splash North West in The Lion King

A third user added: "I thought it would be sparkly and bright with the title "Childlike Things". Seems more provocative and dark, which is a little concerning. It made me a little nauseous."

However, many of Kim's followers came to her defense over her decision to allow her daughter to venture into the music industry. One follower wrote: "I still don't get the hate around this song. North wrote her verse herself, she wasn't saying anything inappropriate for a kid, she is also dressed age-appropriately, where's the issue? The kid ate down."

A second user added: "She kinda ate."

A final fan penned: "She's slaying."

© Getty North West is becoming a style icon

Kim first shared a clip on Instagram of the viral music video. She captioned the post: "CHILDLIKE THINGS FT. NORTH @FKATWIGS."

The Skims founder posted another video on social media that depicted the behind-the-scenes of the shoot. Kim penned: "Proud of my baby".

In an interview with Interview Magazine, North was asked what she wanted to be when she grew up. She replied: "I don't know, because I already do a lot of stuff that I want to be when I grow up. I just want to pursue my careers now."